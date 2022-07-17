Legacy delayed: Officer's passing designated as line-of-duty death decades later

Jul. 17—LAWRENCE — They remember how his keys jingled as he walked through the house late at night. and how he always kissed their mother goodbye and made the sign of the cross standing before a picture of Jesus.

It was Lawrence police officer Jacob Eyssi's routine every time he left his Stevens Avenue home to work the midnight shift.

While they can recall the comfort of his nightly rituals, his five daughters also remember the horror of the morning of Sept. 21, 1986.

Their mother received a call to go to Lawrence General Hospital immediately. Their father had been hurt on the job.

At the emergency room, Jacqueline LaPorte recalls seeing her dad lying in a hospital bed, rolling his head side to side, wincing in pain.

He'd responded to a domestic violence call and was viciously beaten by a man at the Stadium Housing Projects. Eyssi was a 23-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department.

Seven years later, after brain surgery, an array of therapies, and tireless hospital and home care, Eyssi died at age 59.

But it wasn't until this week, with help from local and state officials, that Eyssi's passing was officially listed as a line-of-duty death.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill, a home rule petition, that "deemed" Eyssi "as an officer killed in the line of duty."

There is no monetary benefit to the bill's passing. All the family wanted was to be able to add Eyssi's name to fallen law enforcement officer memorials in Lawrence, Boston and Washington, D.C.

"Though Jacob may no longer be with us, I am happy that his family will now have the opportunity to have his legacy remembered in Massachusetts for years to come," said state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, who sponsored the legislation.

Vicious beating

Family members were both grateful and tearful to see the bill passed.

Eyssi's daughters were between the ages of 15 and 24 when he was attacked. His widow, Elaine, now age 86, has devoted her entire life to her daughters and eight grandchildren.

Sharon McDowell recalled her father as "very strong and hardworking."

"If he didn't answer that domestic violence call, I'd still have my dad," she said.

On Sept. 21, 1986, Eyssi was assigned to the southwest sector of the city alone in a cruiser. At 6:25 a.m., he responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 203 Crawford St.

He drove up on a chaotic scene. A woman ran from the house with a baby. A man circled the cruiser screaming at Eyssi to get out. When Eyssi did exit the cruiser, he was attacked by another man, Enrique Rosa Vasquez.

Vasquez knocked Eyssi down and repeatedly banged his head against the ground, according to court papers.

The beating stopped when another woman came out of her nearby apartment and started yelling.

Eyssi was taken to Lawrence General, where he underwent an emergency craniotomy. Despite the surgery and efforts, he suffered permanent brain damage.

Vazquez was later convicted of assault with intent to kill and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in state prison.

'Like a dad to everyone'

After the beating and surgery, Eyssi's daughters said their father was in an intensive care unit in a coma. When he emerged, he didn't initially recognize his family or know who he was. and he had to re-learn how to do even the simplest of tasks.

He was admitted to Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital in Salem, N.H., for an extended period of time. Later, he had home nursing care and went for dialysis kidney treatments, they said.

They believe his death wasn't designated as "line of duty" due to the seven years that elapsed between his injury and when he died.

Among a number of people the family thanks for their support are veteran Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy and David Abdoo, a lifelong Stevens Avenue neighbor and former city councilor.

Cuddy and Abdoo are friends who recall Eyssi as the dad who knew all the kids in the neighborhood. Eyssi was known to take children for wheelbarrow rides when he was working in the lawn or pile all the kids in the car to go for ice cream.

"He was like a dad to everyone," said daughter Sheila Robichaud.

Recalling his childhood on Stevens Avenue, Abdoo said he grew up on a street with dozens of kids. Those kids all knew "Mr. Eyssi," he said.

"'Mr. Eyssi' was one of those dads that you loved to be around. He always had time for the neighborhood kids," he said. "Whether talking with him during a snowstorm shoveling our respective driveways, or when he was off duty in the summer outside engaged with his girls, he was always approachable and kindhearted. I was fortunate to grow up in a neighborhood that I would not have traded with anyone, anywhere. Jacob Eyssi was part of those cherished memories."

Abdoo noted that all of Eyssi's five girls went to parochial school, "which could not have been easy on a police officer's salary."

"He did it, and still found time to be a dad who was always involved in their lives. His devotion to family will forever be evident by the pride each of those girls had in their dad and the devotion they have to his memory," he said.

On Wednesday, Abdoo stood among Cuddy, Moran, police Chief Roy Vasque and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena as Baker signed the bill. Eyssi's widow, five daughters and "a multitude of grandchildren" were also in attendance, he said.

"What a scene," Abdoo said. "As a kid from the neighborhood, my heart was full of love."

