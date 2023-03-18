Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Legacy Housing Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Mr. Duncan Bates, President, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Duncan Bates: Good morning, everyone. This is Duncan Bates, Legacy's President and CEO. Thanks for joining our call today. Max Africk, Legacy's new General Counsel will read the safe harbor disclosure before getting started. Max?

Max Africk: Thanks, Duncan. Before we begin, may I remind our listeners that management's prepared remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

Duncan Bates: Thanks, Max. We're happy to have you on the team. I'll run through our prepared remarks on Legacy's 2022 financial performance and provide additional corporate updates. We will then open the call for Q&A. 2022 was a record year for Legacy Housing. Net revenue increased to $257 million in 2022, representing a 30.1% improvement over 2021. The increase resulted from several price increases implemented from 2021 to 2022, the conversion of certain independent dealer consignment arrangements to financing arrangements, offset by a decrease in shipments from our Eatonton, Georgia facility. As we discussed on the third quarter call, we delayed shipments and slowed production to improve the quality and consistency of homes manufactured at our plant in Eatonton, Georgia.

During the fourth quarter, we rightsized the workforce, brought in a third party to retrain the team in certain manufacturing stations and significantly improved quality. Production is still below historical levels, but we are making progress without sacrificing quality. Interest revenue from the company's retail and commercial loan portfolios was $28.6 million for 2022, up 5% from 2021. The increase resulted from higher retail loan balances, offset by lower commercial or MHP balances. Both the commercial and retail loan portfolios continue to perform well. Income from operations for 2022 was $78 million, an increase of 32.4% from 2021. This increase was primarily driven by price increases, the conversion of independent dealers from consignment to financing arrangements and an increase in other revenue, offset by lower volume from Georgia, higher material and labor costs and higher SG&A.

We continue to hold pricing and reduce our raw material inventory. We are also looking at ways to reduce SG&A, up this year due to salaries and incentive compensation, warranty costs and professional fees. Net income of $67.8 million for 2022 was a 35.9% increase over 2021. Basic earnings per share grew to $2.78 in 2022, an increase of 35% from 2021. Legacy delivered a 19.6% return on equity over the last 12 months. For this calculation, I'm using the average 2022 shareholders' equity value. At the end of 2022, Legacy's book value per basic share outstanding was $15.69, an increase of 22.7% from 2021. We ended the year in a cash-neutral position with $2.8 million in cash and $22.5 million drawn on our credit line. During the fourth quarter, we put $8.4 million of excess cash to work in treasuries, yielding approximately 4.7%.

Our backlog is healthy across all manufacturing facilities. We have a small manufacturing footprint and continue to run near capacity. As the market slows, we anticipate having orders to fill our three plants. I'm really excited for the next 18 to 24 months at Legacy. We've moved past the financial reporting issues and the foundation is stable. Looking at the 2022 balance sheet, we have essentially no debt and over $330 million of principal outstanding across our loan portfolios. These loan portfolios generate a tremendous amount of predictable cash flow that we can reinvest at high rates of return to grow our book value. As the economy slows, we're seeing more and more opportunities to deploy capital. We are constantly evaluating these opportunities and will remain disciplined in our approach.

Overall, we're focused on long-term capital appreciation and think that over the next 6 to 18 months is a pretty opportunistic time to put money to work. Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks. Please begin the Q&A.

