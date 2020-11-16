    Advertisement

    Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

    Legacy Housing Corporation

    BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Financial Highlights:

    • Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $43.7 million, which was an increase of $1.8 million and a 4.3% improvement from the net revenue of $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

    • Interest income from both the consumer loan and mobile home park loan portfolios in the third quarter of 2020 was $6.4 million, a 13.0% increase from the $5.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

    • Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $10.8 million, which was a $2.8 million increase and a 34.5% improvement from the $8.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2019. On a trailing twelve month basis, income from operations has increased by $10.4 million or 31.4%.

    • Selling, general and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million, a 28.1% decrease of $1.8 million from the $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was due to a reduction in payroll costs, bad debt expense and loan loss provision, warranty service costs, and consulting and professional expenses.

    • Total inventory was reduced by $2.3 million or 5.7% to $38.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

    • Net income in the third quarter of 2020 increased by $2.3 million to $8.4 million or 37.6% compared to $6.1 million in third quarter 2019.

    • Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $0.35 on 24,214,279 diluted outstanding shares versus $0.25 on 24,338,839 diluted outstanding shares for the comparable quarter in 2019.

    • Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2020, especially in our ability to outperform 2019 earnings results despite the challenges of 2020. Demand for mobile housing remains strong as we look to finishing out the remainder of the year. Over the last twelve months, we have increased tangible book value by $1.42 per share."

    This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

    Management Conference Call – November 17 at 10 AM (Central Time)

    Senior management will discuss the results of the third quarter of 2020 in a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Time. To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zc7af25t which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingUSA.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, please call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 8382528 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

    About Legacy Housing Corporation

    Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy Housing undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

    Investor Inquiries:
    Shane Allred, Director of Financial Reporting, (817) 799-4903
    investors@legacyhousingcorp.com

    or

    Media Inquiries:
    Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904
    pr@legacyhousingcorp.com


    LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

    BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

    September 30

     

    December 31, 

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    1,643

     

     

    $

    1,724

     

    Inventories

     

     

    27,852

     

     

     

    27,228

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    26,175

     

     

     

    24,015

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    55,670

     

     

     

    52,967

     

    Property, plant and equipment, net

     

     

    22,445

     

     

     

    21,038

     

    Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses

     

     

    103,406

     

     

     

    99,048

     

    Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)

     

     

    116,842

     

     

     

    81,375

     

    Other assets and non-current inventory

     

     

    30,017

     

     

     

    29,192

     

    Total assets

     

    $

    328,380

     

     

    $

    283,620

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total current liabilities, excluding debt

     

    $

    28,139

     

     

    $

    23,073

     

    Total long-term debt, including current portion

     

     

    43,820

     

     

     

    30,861

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    7,764

     

     

     

    7,297

     

    Total stockholder's equity

     

     

    248,657

     

     

     

    222,389

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

     

    $

    328,380

     

     

    $

    283,620

     


    LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

    STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30

     

    Six Months Ended September 30

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net revenue:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product sales

     

    $

    36,566

     

     

    $

    35,355

     

     

    $

    106,940

     

     

    $

    106,671

     

    Consumer and MHP loans interest

     

     

    6,428

     

     

     

    5,688

     

     

     

    18,919

     

     

     

    16,330

     

    Other

     

     

    749

     

     

     

    893

     

     

     

    2,163

     

     

     

    2,650

     

    Total net revenue

     

     

    43,743

     

     

     

    41,936

     

     

     

    128,022

     

     

     

    125,651

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of product sales

     

     

    27,839

     

     

     

    27,504

     

     

     

    78,387

     

     

     

    77,265

     

    Selling, general administrative expenses

     

     

    4,525

     

     

     

    6,293

     

     

     

    14,202

     

     

     

    18,928

     

    Dealer incentive

     

     

    550

     

     

     

    85

     

     

     

    929

     

     

     

    534

     

    Income from operations

     

     

    10,829

     

     

     

    8,054

     

     

     

    34,504

     

     

     

    28,924

     

    Other expense

     

     

    103

     

     

     

    (21

    )

     

     

    1,100

     

     

     

    (249

    )

    Income before income tax expense

     

     

    10,932

     

     

     

    8,033

     

     

     

    35,604

     

     

     

    28,675

     

    Income tax expense

     

     

    (2,486

    )

     

     

    (1,895

    )

     

     

    (8,097

    )

     

     

    (6,691

    )

    Net income

     

    $

    8,446

     

     

    $

    6,138

     

     

    $

    27,507

     

     

    $

    21,984

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

     

    24,192,157

     

     

     

    24,317,143

     

     

     

    24,237,402

     

     

     

    24,400,534

     

    Diluted

     

     

    24,214,279

     

     

     

    24,338,839

     

     

     

    24,243,927

     

     

     

    24,421,355

     

    Net income per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    1.13

     

     

    $

    0.90

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    1.13

     

     

    $

    0.90

     


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.