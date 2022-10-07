Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Legacy Housing's (NASDAQ:LEGH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Legacy Housing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$70m ÷ (US$413m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Legacy Housing has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Legacy Housing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Legacy Housing here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Legacy Housing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 111%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Legacy Housing's ROCE

To sum it up, Legacy Housing has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 6.7% to shareholders over the last three years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

