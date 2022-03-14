Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Legacy Housing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$56m ÷ (US$349m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Legacy Housing has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

View our latest analysis for Legacy Housing

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Legacy Housing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Legacy Housing.

So How Is Legacy Housing's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Legacy Housing. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 72%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Legacy Housing's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Legacy Housing has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 86% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Elon Musk advises owning 'physical things' like homes and stocks when inflation is high — but says he won't sell his bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin

    Musk, the world's richest person, was discussing runaway inflation and what to do about it on Twitter on Monday.

  • Crypto exec: U.S. Labor Department 'is right' about 401(k) warning

    The U.S. Labor Department’s (DOL) stark warning on Thursday to fiduciaries who offer cryptocurrency investments inside 401(k) plans makes sense, one crypto executive told Yahoo Finance.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • I haven’t even finished my master’s degree and already have $200K in student loans. I am ‘barely getting by’ making $35K a year and living with my ex-boyfriend. How can I tackle this debt?

    Question: I have over $200,000 in student loan debts, most of it lent by the federal government, but a month before finishing my master’s in public health, I had to temporarily withdraw due to some health issues. My payments are paused right now, but I don’t know what I’m going to do when I have to start paying back the debt. Answer: At the outset, paying back $200,000 in student loan debt in a profession that pays a median salary of under $50,000, seems like an impossible feat.

  • Russia warns it may pay foreign debt in roubles

    STORY: As the conflict in Ukraine nears three weeks old, the financial pressure on Russia continues to mount. Western sanctions have all-but cut the country off from global markets. On Monday (March 14) Moscow said it might start to pay foreign debt in roubles as a result. Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds on Wednesday (March 16). Officials say rumours that it can’t service its debts are untrue. But the finance ministry said it could make payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from accessing foreign currency. Analysts say that would be tantamount to a default. Several Russia banks have been banned from the SWIFT system of international payments. That hampers efforts to move money outside of Russia. The finance ministry said the financial restrictions on the country amounted to an attempt by western countries to force a kind of default.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    The energy industry hasn't been kind to dividend investors over the years. Energy-price volatility has plagued the sector, forcing many energy companies to reduce or suspend their dividends. The sector's issues make Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) stand out.

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • Boeing receives order for up to 35 737 MAX planes from new Caribbean airline Arajet

    Boeing Co. said Monday that it has received and order for 20 737 MAX planes from the new Caribbean airline Arajet. The order for the 737-8-200 model plane includes options to buy an additional 15 planes. The first jet, which was leased by Arajet from Griffin Global Asset Management, was delivered earlier in March. Boeing's stock, which fell 0.2% in morning trading, has slumped 12.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 8.7%.

  • Will the Trade Desk Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    What each of those companies has in common is a solid competitive advantage, repeated innovation, and an enormous market opportunity. Let's dive into The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) business to determine its chances of becoming a trillion-dollar stock. The Trade Desk is a global tech platform for buyers of advertising.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]

  • Velodyne Lidar founder, wife sell most of their stock in the San Jose company

    The founder and his wife sold the maximum amount of stock they are allowed to, cutting their stake in the company to just over 10%.