Legacy Keepers emphasize sharing, documenting stories

Feb. 13—Genealogist Rikisha Harrison shared a startling statistic at the Legacy Keepers R. Us bruncheon Saturday.

"Can you believe each one of us has 1,024 eighth-great-grandmothers?" Harrison said. "What an honor."

And each eighth-great-grandmother, and each descendant since them, has a story to tell, she said. The bruncheon honored area residents as Legacy Keepers, Legends and Pacesetters.

"We are more than just individuals," said Harrison, one of the speakers. "We are the sums of the generations that came before. Knowing where we come from empowers us to know who we are."

Harrison put together a genealogy planner workbook and sold it at the bruncheon.

"It is more than a hobby to me," she said. "It's a way of honoring and connecting with the people who came before me, the ones who sacrificed for me, the ones who shaped me who I am today."

She said she also learned about herself.

"Through a genetic DNA test, I found that I'm African, Swedish, German, Cherokee and British," Harrison said, adding that she discovered that one of her eighth-great-grandmothers is Early American Cherokee leader Nancy Ward.

"I'm telling you about my heritage and I'm proud of it all," she said. "I'm on a journey to discover who I am."

Photographer Kelvin Brown, who is known for shooting photographs at Muskogee events, stressed the value of documenting more immediate stories.

"We are closer to history than we think," Brown said. "You are connected to your family in different ways. You know your grandmother in one way, her children know her differently, her contemporaries know something else. If you have the opportunity, get all those perspectives to try to make the whole person."

He said he keeps copies of his digital photos in a safe deposit box.

"And it is marked for the Oklahoma Genealogical Society," Brown said. "I want to make sure those pictures survive before me."

Father and son funeral directors Edward L. David Winn and E. David Winn II found honors memories to share from the ceremony.

The elder Winn was honored as a Legacy Keeper Legend. He said he sought to pass a legacy to his son.

"I wanted to teach him to be sympathetic and be willing to serve families in their period of bereavement," the elder Winn said.

The younger Winn said it was a blessing to be honored at the same event as his father.

"I worked hard, and he worked hard to provide his legacy for me, so I plan on keeping it," the younger Winn said, defining that legacy as "service before anything."