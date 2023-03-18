All of the East Palestine train derailment lawsuits filed

In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.

EAST PALESTINE – The number of federal lawsuits over the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine continues to grow.

At least 25 suits have been filed in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio since Feb. 7.

Housing market is a concern:Would you buy a home in East Palestine? Perception hurts.

A 26th lawsuit was filed by shareholders against Norfolk Southern in the U.S. District Court's Southern District of Ohio on March 16.

The train was carrying hazardous materials to Conway, Pennsylvania, when it wrecked and caught fire, forcing evacuations. A controlled release of vinyl chloride, a toxic and flammable gas, in five cars was conducted Feb. 6 to prevent a possible explosion.

The lawsuits filed seek class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages and other actions. Most of them target Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern's safety record:In the aftermath of the Ohio train derailment, what is Norfolk Southern's safety record?

Here's a look at each one by plaintiffs, defendants, filing date and notable information in the claims (latest to oldest):

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk and Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Authorities in Ohio say they plan to release toxic chemicals from five cars of a derailed train in Ohio to reduce the threat of an explosion. Gov. DeWine says a “controlled release” of vinyl chloride will take place on Monday at 3:30 p.m. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bucks County Employees Retirement System suit

Plaintiffs: Bucks County Employees Retirement System

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Corp., Alan H. Shaw, James A. Squires and Mark R. George

Filing date: March 16 (in Columbus)

Notable: This is a securities class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern on behalf of all shareholders between Oct. 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023. The same day the Feb. 3 train derailment occurred in East Palestine, Norfolk Southern filed its annual SEC report and touted programs that were, "designed to assure the ability to provide safe, efficient and reliable rail transportation services."

The lawsuit alleges the company's claims were false and/or misleading because they failed to disclose adverse facts to business, operation and financial conditions. It further alleges the company sought to increase revenue by cutting back on personnel, making train services less safe.

Story continues

Bucks County Employees Retirement System by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Kurtz Tool Die suit

Plaintiffs: Robert Kurtz Jr., Kurtz Tool Die Co., Inc., Curt McAfee, Teresa McAfee, Tiffani McAfee, Steve Shockey, Donald Simmons, Paula Simmons and Sherri Justison

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 15

Notable: None of the plaintiffs live or work in East Palestine, but they live within a 30-mile radius of the train derailment. Kurtz Tool Die Co. is located in Struthers, about 18 miles from the accident. They alleged health issues and lost of income in their suit.

Kurtz Die Tool suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

State of Ohio suit

Plaintiffs: The State of Ohio, by Attorney General Dave Yost

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 14

Notable: Attorney General Dave Yost, on behalf of the State of Ohio, sues Norfolk Southern over Feb. 3 train derailment. The suit seeks to recover response costs, redress damages to natural resources and other relief for Ohio EPA.

State of Ohio vs. Norfolk Southern by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

CeramFab Inc. & WYG Refractories suit

Plaintiffs: CeramFab Inc., CeramSource, Inc. and WYG Refractories LLC

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 13

Notable: CeramFab and WYG Refractories, associated with CeramSource, are manufacturing companies in East Palestine. The companies make ceramic fiber materials and refractory bricks for several industries. They claim the derailment shut down their businesses for weeks and stopped a planned expansion of four production lines at CeramFab.

CeramFab Inc. & WYG Refractories suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Barnhouse suit

Plaintiff: Edward E. Barnhouse

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 13

Notable: Barnhouse lives within a few miles of East Palestine and outside the evacuation zone. He alleges that could still "see, taste, and smell the toxic fumes and smoke," from his living room. The claim alleges Barnhouse has dealt with some health issues, as a result.

Barnhouse suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Policaro & Difonzo suit

Plaintiffs: Frank Policaro, Carol Policaro, Robert Difonzo, Ronda Difonzo, Matthew Difonzo, Ryan McKenzie and Doug Sheppard

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 11

Notable: Frank Policaro is a firefighter who responded to the derailment. His wife was home with their grandchildren on Feb. 3. The claim alleges the Policaros have suffered health issues, prompting an emergency room visit.

McKenzie of Westmoreland County, Pa., operates a fishing expedition business in and around East Palestine. The claim alleges the derailment has hurt wildlife and impacted his fishing business.

Difonzos, who live in Steubenville, claim the derailment has hurt their property value and two family dogs became ill - one died - after drinking the home's tap water. Sheppard of Leetonia said he has suffered medical issues.

Policaro & Difonzo suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Irizarry & Murphy suit

Plaintiffs: Giovanni Irizarry, Ashley Irizarry, Kristine Murphy, Irizarry Property Solutions LLC, Empire Productions LLC and G and N Like Father Like Son Lawn Care LLC

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 9

Notable: The claim alleges property rights have been permanently impaired by the derailment and plaintiffs, "will continue to suffer loss of use of their real property and destruction if its fair market value." All of the plaintiffs said they continue to suffer from skin and health concerns, forcing at least one to move.

Irizarry & Murphy suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Competition & Luxury Vehicle Club suit

Plaintiffs: Jon Luke Affeltranger and Competition & Luxury Vehicle Club of Darlington LLC

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 3

Notable: Affeltranger, a Pennsylvania resident, owns Competition & Luxury Vehicle Club of Darlington. The suit alleges accidents on Norfolk's rail lines have increased in each of the last four years.

The suit also claims Norfolk has a history of serious train derailments in and around eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania and provides examples going back as far as 2006.

Competition & Luxury Vehicle Club of Darlington suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Smith, Pugar & Donaldson suit

Plaintiffs: Brenda Smith, Debbie Pugar, John Pugar and Alvin Donaldson

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 2

Notable: None of the plaintiffs in this case live or work in the East Palestine area. They are from East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Pa., and Wellsville within 30 miles of the crash site.

Smith, Pugar & Donaldson suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Mozuch, Saling & Daugherty suit

Plaintiffs: Rosemary Mozuch, Charles Mozuch, James Saling, Jerrie Daugherty, Charlotte Bowers and William Bowers

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: March 1

Notable: The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are from Darlington, Pennsylvania, East Liverpool and East Palestine. They allege the railroad company failed to explore other options to release the chemical before it went with a "vent-and-burn" plan.

As a result, they claim the derailment and chemical release has hurt market value on their properties and lead to health concerns.

Mozuch, Saling & Daughe... by Benjamin Duer

Patriots USA and Fish suit

Plaintiffs: We the Patriots USA Inc. and Courtney Fish

Defendants: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Filing date: Feb. 27

Notable: This lawsuit is filed against federal and state government officials, not Norfolk Southern. It claims officials provided residents with false assurance over air and water quality.

We the Patriots USA, Courtn... by Benjamin Duer

During an Ohio Senate hearing on the train derailment, Ohio Senator Michael Rulli gets angry as he describes how his constituents feel around East Palestine, Ohio.

Bodnar, Manley & Samek suit

Plaintiffs: Christina Bodnar, Terry Manely, Joseph Samek and Samek Automotive Repair LLC; Norfolk Southern

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 24

Notable: This lawsuit involves an automotive repair shop and several individuals. The derailed train was operated by two Norfolk Southern rail workers and a trainee.

The suit alleges the controlled release of vinyl chloride from five train cars more than tripled air pollution on Feb. 6, and five times higher on Feb. 9, citing EPA monitors in Youngstown.

Bodnar, Manley and Samek suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Atkinson & Atkinson suit

Plaintiffs: Robert Atkinson and April Atkinson

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 23

Notable: This lawsuit involves a couple who live in the Youngstown area about 15 miles north of East Palestine. The claims include exposure to the couple and their children from chemical release.

Atkinson & Atkinson suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Feb 21, 2023; East Palestine, Ohio, USA; EPA administrator Michael Regan toasts a glass of tap water with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Congressman Bill Johnson as he visits the home of East Palestine resident Carolyn Brown, 79. First Lady Fran DeWine also made the visit. Work continues to clean up the vinyl chloride chemical spill from the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Fisher, Gould & Holzer suit

Plaintiffs: William Lee Fisher, Helen Gould, Donna Holzer, Robert Holzer, Taylor Holzer, Melinda Hutton, Jennifer Kidder, Joseph Kidder, Julie Richael, Keith Richael and George A. Psomas

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 23

Notable: This lawsuit alleges numerous rescue animals suffered swollen faces, weeping eyes and stomach ailments. Also, one of the plaintiffs, a truck driver by trade, says he lost work due to illness and exhaustion.

Fisher, Gould & Holzer suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Dettmer & Boyer suit

Plaintiffs: Amy Dettmer and Melissa Boyer

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 22

Notable: The suit alleges Norfolk Southern prioritized profits over safety with an outdated brake system, and that the company lacks signalmen who install, repair and maintain signal systems.

Dettmer & Boyer suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Feb 21, 2023; East Palestine, Ohio, USA; EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore talks to EPA on-scene coordinator James Justice and environmental scientist Natalia Smerage outside a home in East Palestine. Work continues to clean up the vinyl chloride chemical spill from the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Snyder & Velez suit

Plaintiffs: Scott Snyder and Nathen Velez

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 22

Notable: Filed by same law firm in Dettmer & Boyer suit, the suit makes the same accusations against Norfolk Southern.

Snyder and Velez suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Baker & Davis suit

Plaintiffs: Kayla Baker, Christen Davis, Neely Jack, William Jack, Marie Gordon-Coontz, John Jurjavic, Shelby Vollnogle and Dalqan Holdings LLC

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 20

Notable: This suit involves individuals and a Dairy Queen franchise on South Market Street in East Palestine. It claims an inversion layer at around 3,000 feet trapped smoke in the atmosphere. The result was toxic fumes spread out and winds blew them up to 30 miles north of the wreck.

Baker & Davis suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Ibel & Tomor suit

Plaintiffs: Tina Ibel and Sheryl Tomor

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 17

Notable: The suits says the derailment occurred within 200 feet of Ibel's property and exposure from the chemicals left her with headaches, irritations and a sore throat. Tomor, who lives a mile away, claims same symptoms.

Ibel & Tomor suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Davis & Heaton suit

Plaintiffs: Jessica Davis, Gerald Heaton, Christopher Ammon, Anita Ammon, Chase Ammon, Todd Hart and unnamed minors

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 16

Notable: The suit claims a couple and their children received an alert to evacuate Feb. 3 but they were not given a reason. After a few hours, they returned home and thought it was safe.

Then they heard a loud explosion, saw "the night sky erupt with fire," and learned a train derailed. The family claimed "experiencing headaches and sore throats," and left for a friend's house in Leetonia.

Davis & Heaton suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Who: Kristin Battaglia, Laura Zuch-Battaglia, Dawn Baughman and unnamed minors

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 16

Notable: This suit claims the controlled release of toxic and flammable vinyl chloride and other chemicals harmed waterways and wildlife. It also said the train used traditional air brakes and not electronically controlled pneumatic ones.

Battaglia & Baughman suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Kinder, Bird Dog Hill Kennels, Stonybrook Kennel and Taas suit

Plaintiffs: Chase Kinder, Cheri Kinder, Pamela Taas, Bird Dog Hill Kennels, Stonybrook Kennel

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 15

Notable: The lawsuit involves two dog kennels and several individuals. It was originally filed in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court and then moved to federal court.

Kinder Lawsuit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Plaintiffs: Aysia Canterbury and Lisa Sodergen

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 15

Notable: The first suit to allege 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride were released into the environment when officials conducted the controlled release to prevent an explosion.

Canterbury & Sodergen suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Hall & Hall suit

Plaintiffs: Ray E. Hall and Judith E. Hall

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 9

Notable: This suit claims the railroad company handled and transported volatile chemicals in an ultra-hazardous manner, violating government regulations.

Hall & Hall suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Erdos, Anderson & Valley View suit

Plaintiffs: Andrew Erdos, David Anderson and Valley View MPH LLC (Pennsylvania)

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 9

Notable: The first lawsuit to detail the travel route for the train from Madison County, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, with the lightest cars loaded between heavy rear tankers and the front engine. It also claimed fire and smoke from the accident could be seen on weather radar.

Erdos, Anderson and Valley View suit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Eisley & Zalick suit

Plaintiffs: Gracye Eisley and Jeffrey Zalick

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 8

Notable: It was the first lawsuit to demand — among other things — the railroad company provide regular medical monitoring.

Eisel and Zalick lawsuit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

Feezle & Scheufele suit

Plaintiffs: Harold R. Feezle, Susan E. Scheufele and David J. .Scheufele

Defendants: Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp.

Filing date: Feb. 7

Notable: It was the first lawsuit filed against the railroad company for the derailment and controlled release of hazardous chemicals, providing a timeline of events. The release involved toxic and flammable vinyl chloride that can increase cancer risks, it said.

Feezle and Scheufele lawsuit by Benjamin Duer on Scribd

(Note: Most of the same allegations and details can be found in all lawsuits against Norfolk Southern. The notable information is to distinguish one suit from another.)

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com.

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio train derailment lawsuits target Norfolk Southern, government