New legal action taken in Wilshaw Hotel project
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
After breaking the NCAA women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark is back on the court. Here's how to watch tonight's game.
Riot has at long last revealed the official name for its League of Legends spin-off fighting game. It's called 2XKO and it's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said it disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Noncompliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. The incident began early on Wednesday morning on the U.S. East Coast, according to the incident tracker.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
It’s no surprise then that the startup world has seen a flurry of startups focused on streamlining the permitting process. The latest to receive venture funding is PermitFlow, a Y Combinator alum that has developed “end-to-end” workflow and automation software that aims to “take care of permitting from soup to nuts,” according to its founders. “We think of it kind of like a TurboTax for construction permitting since it handles everything from upfront research, application, permit preparation, submission, monitoring, comment response and coordination, all the way through to permit issuance,” said co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery.
Back in 2016, Netflix open sourced Conductor, its microservices orchestration platform, but last December, it announced that it would discontinue maintaining it. Thankfully, for the many companies that rely on it, the creators of Conductor had previously left the company to launch Orkes, a startup that provides an enterprise-grade microservices platform based on the open source project. Orkes took over the maintenance of Conductor for the time being and today the company announced that it has now raised a $20 million Series A on top of its $9.3 million seed round in 2022.
An appeals court has blocked a $1 billion copyright verdict against US internet service provider Cox Communications and ordered a retrial.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
Spring training games begin this week, but several top free agents still need a team.
Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
It's infused with green tea for a restful night's sleep, and over 108,000 shoppers are smitten.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Sequoia Capital plans to fund up to three open source software developers annually, as a continuation of a program it debuted last year. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm announced the Sequoia Open Source Fellowship last May, but it was initially offered on an invite-only basis with a single recipient to shout about so far. Moving forward, Sequoia is inviting developers to apply for a stipend that will cover their costs for up to a year so they can work full-time on the project -- without giving up any equity or ownership.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.