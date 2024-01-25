Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio working on driver's license suspension cases

Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio (LASCO, formerly Southeastern Ohio Legal Services) provides civil legal services and advocacy to low-income Ohioans to overcome unfairness and injustice, to reduce poverty, and to increase opportunity. Most of our work is in the areas of housing, consumer protections, protecting seniors and victims of domestic violence, and maintaining public benefits like Medicaid. In the past five years, we have recognized an additional essential need for the clients we serve: a valid driver's license.

In our predominantly rural service area, a driver’s license is essential to economic and social activity. Without a driver’s license, people cannot access decent jobs, schools, medical care, grocery stores, churches, or their family members. There is limited public transportation in our communities, and people often drive long distances to work. National studies repeatedly show that people without driver’s licenses choose to drive illegally to work over not working. While this decision may be understandable when the rent is due, it leads to more suspensions and more fines that snowball into bigger and more expensive problems.

In some cases, driver’s license suspensions are a public safety matter related to dangerous driving. However, there is also a huge number of our neighbors whose driver’s licenses are suspended not because they are a danger on the road, but because they simply cannot afford to repay a debt. In fact, Ohio drivers face more than 3 million debt-related suspensions ("DRS"), with many drivers having multiple DRS. These DRS substantially burden Ohio communities with an average outstanding total debt of over $920 million each year. In our 30-county service area in Southeastern Ohio from 2016-2020, 1,291,011 drivers had DRS. During that time period these drivers were charged $125,422,351 but were only able to pay roughly 19% of what they owed.

Since 2018, we have partnered with the BMV, local courts, Child Support Enforcement Agencies, Job & Family Services, and others to serve over 1,000 clients at free driver’s license clinics. Some of those clinics were with Fairfield County Municipal, Licking County Municipal, Zanesville Municipal, and Muskingum County Courts. The suspensions we see are often a result of a driver’s inability to pay court costs or fines, child support obligations, civil judgments, or driver’s license reinstatement fees. These are debts that should be paid, but taking away a person’s driver’s license makes it incredibly more difficult for them to do that. In 2023, an astonishing 46% of the bankruptcy cases our program took on in our Southeastern Ohio counties were driver’s license suspension cases.

These debt-related suspensions plague our communities. They prevent parents from getting to work to provide for their families; they prevent people from being able to visit and take care of their aging parents; and worst of all they needlessly inflict these harms without providing any tangible benefit to public safety.

Our nonprofit law firm cannot pay clients’ debts or fees, but our program continues to advise clients of their individual next steps to license privileges or reinstatement. To apply for legal advice or representation, contact LASCO at 614-824-2503.

Ann Roche is a senior attorney with Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio. She works with the BMV, other state agencies, and courts in Fairfield, Muskingum, Athens, Scioto, Marion, and other counties to coordinate legal clinics to assist drivers with reinstating their licenses.

