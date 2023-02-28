Legal analysis on Fox News defamation case

Associated Press

Missouri Republicans who want the state to take over prosecutions of violent crimes in St. Louis sharply criticized the city's embattled prosecutor on Monday after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost her legs in a crash caused by a speeding driver facing felony charges. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is facing calls to resign from critics who blame her for failing to keep Daniel Riley, 21, behind bars before the Feb. 18 crash that injured 17-year-old Janae Edmondson. “The entire situation could have and should have been avoided if not for the ineffectiveness of that office,” St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Joe Steiger said during a Senate hearing for legislation that would give the governor the power to appoint a special prosecutor to take on violent crimes in counties with a homicide rate over a certain threshold.