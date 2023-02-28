Legal analysis on Fox News defamation case

Glamour
Awards season 2023 is in full swing, and the stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet for the 29th annual SAG Awards on February 26. The winners of the industry-focused Screen Actors Guild Awards usually offer a glimpse into who might get snubbed and who could pull out an upset win at the Oscars, but right now, we're mostly here for the fashion. In the category of best dressed, we saw standout looks from many of the usual suspects, including Zendaya in baby pink floral Valentino, Jessica Chastain rocking stunning Gucci jewels, and Amanda Seyfried wearing a distinctly '60s-inspired Prada minidress and on-theme bouffant hair.