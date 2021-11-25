Legal analyst discusses murder convictions of the three men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Associated Press

A former Kansas police detective, who last year sued a sheriff's deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer in Kansas City after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them, police said Tuesday. Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic. “Those officers had no choice — this whole incident took place in 26 seconds," Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a news conference.