Legal analyst discusses murder convictions of the three men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Three men were found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. He was chased down and shot while out jogging. Legal analyst Joe Tamburino joined "CBS Mornings" to break down the guilty verdicts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories