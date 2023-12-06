Legal battle ongoing between widower, mother of bride killed on wedding night

A court battle has broken out between the mother of a bride who was killed on her wedding night in Folly Beach and her newlywed husband, according to reports from WCIV.

Earlier this year, Charlotte native Samantha Miller died after a car hit the low-speed vehicle she and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were traveling in. It happened hours after their wedding. Hutchinson was seriously hurt.

Since the crash, Samantha Miller’s husband and her mother, Lisa Miller, have been tangled in a legal battle. According to court documents obtained by WCIV, Lisa Miller has challenged the validity of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s marriage twice. The challenge is based on the fact that the couple did not spend their wedding night together, according to the motion.

Lisa Miller argues that she would be the sole beneficiary of Samantha Miller’s estate instead of Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s lawyers argue that the couple did live together for four years before the marriage. However, that’s irrelevant because cohabitation isn’t a requirement for a valid marriage in South Carolina, according to WCIV.

Samantha Miller died intestate, meaning she had no will. Under South Carolina law, her husband becomes the beneficiary of her estate.

Court documents allege that less than three weeks after Samantha Miller was killed, Lisa Miller began threatening to bring a legal challenge to the validity of her late daughter’s and Hutchinson’s marriage.

According to WCIV, Hutchinson sent a letter to Lisa Miller saying how much he loved her and wanted to take care of her, but was “shocked that she was threatening to challenge the validity of his marriage to Sam.”

Hutchinson’s attorneys have asked the courts to deny Lisa Miller’s motion.

As for the crash investigation, police determined Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone and her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide.

According to court documents, the bars and restaurants that served drinks to Komoroski have agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit with Miller’s estate. The beneficiary of the estate, which Samantha Miller’s mom and husband are working out, would receive the settlement.

Komoroski was denied bond on Aug. 1 and is expected to remain in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center until early 2024.

