Legal battle over failed Panthers facility nearly over, judge says

Tina Terry
·1 min read

The legal battle over the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill is almost over.

A bankruptcy judge told attorneys Thursday the case is near the finish line.

RELATED: Judge says she cannot approve multimillion settlement over failed Panthers facility

The judge congratulated attorneys who have worked for months to come to a resolution in the dispute over the site.

Attorneys appeared before that judge via zoom after working through the night making changes to their Chapter 11 settlement plan.

They made the changes after the judge said she could not approve the plan on Wednesday.

The judge still had two minor issues with the plan, but she said Thursday she supports it overall.

Specifically, the financial agreements would give about $60 million to contractors, $21 million to York County and about $20 million to Rock Hill, according to court documents.

RELATED: York County approves $21M settlement with Tepper-led entity over failed Panthers project

Sometime after the approval of the agreement, the practice facility site would be transferred to the city, according to court documents.

The details of that transaction remain unclear, but some Rock Hill residents are excited to move forward.

“I just hope that facility can be used,” resident Cindy Epps said. “I mean, we even built the ramp off of I-77, so I just feel like it should be used by someone.”

Attorneys said they would make changes to the plan and resubmit it to the judge Thursday.

The judge said she would review it and make a decision soon.

VIDEO: Tepper-led entity, York County reach agreement in bankruptcy case, lawyers say

Recommended Stories

  • Beshear: Kentucky to separate youths in detention facilities by level of crime

    Reclassifying Kentucky's juvenile jails is the "most dramatic" change since the system's inception 20 years ago, Gov. Beshear said

  • Budget surplus pushes Wisconsin's financial reserves to an all-time high. But how did we get here?

    Wisconsin has a budget surplus of $6.6 billion. How did that happen and what is the state going to do with all that money?

  • Judge says she cannot approve multimillion settlement over failed Panthers facility

    A judge said she cannot approve the latest settlement plan in the bankruptcy case involving the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

  • Panthers linked to Florida QB Anthony Richardson in another 2023 mock draft

    In his latest 2023 mock draft, @TheNFLWire's Doug Farrar sends the ascending Anthony Richardson to the Panthers.

  • Brandon Staley on Joey Bosa returning: We’ll let you know as soon as possible

    The Chargers have not had defensive end Joey Bosa in the lineup since the third week of the regular season and there’s still no timetable in place for a return to action. Bosa had groin surgery and head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that Bosa’s workouts are “going better in terms of opening up [more]

  • Airlines Make Push for Planes Needing Only One Pilot

    Airlines including Southwest and American have been struggling with finding enough pilots to staff all their flights.

  • Chargers injuries: Positive news on Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa

    Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater could be returning to the action this season.

  • College football transfer portal tracker: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to explore transfer after bowl game

    Hundreds and hundreds of college football players are expected to flood into the transfer portal.

  • New York Supreme Court judge weighs in ahead of trial between Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus Companies

    “You might say I have nothing to prove, but I have a lot left to give,” Nicklaus said in a statement.

  • Tom Brady pushed crypto to his fans. This lawyer wants him to pay up.

    When Michael Livieratos saw quarterback Tom Brady in a commercial for the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, he knew exactly where he wanted to put his $30,000 crypto investment. "As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have," said Livieratos, a 56-year-old legal clerk who lives in Connecticut. He soon moved nearly all his money from another crypto exchange to FTX.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesti

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Alabama Inmate “Baked to Death” in Sweltering Prison Cell, Lawsuit Alleges

    A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Thomas Lee Rutledge, a former Alabama prison inmate who died after being subjected to extreme heating in his cell, per a report from AL.com. Family members and advocates have long been fighting for the human rights of Alabama inmates after the egregious prison conditions were revealed.

  • Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints

    Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific's decision to temporarily limit some businesses' shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he's concerned about Union Pacific's increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven't seemed to help its performance significantly. An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that's even an option.

  • To protect your mental health and career, try the "care less" approach

    “Care less.” It was the mantra we used just to get through the project. I was leading a massive change management effort for a large hospital system, and almost everyone on the project described themselves, at least behind closed doors, as miserable. We were missing deadlines due to a lack of action from the executives and hitting walls due to the all-too-normal company behavior of expecting things to change without increased clarity or capacity for the staff.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter refusing to cover work expenses of some former employees, citing newly enacted policy

    Elon Musk is taking some extreme measures to reduce costs at Twitter since becoming its owner and CEO six weeks ago.

  • Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out in less than 10 months and I can confirm that the agreement is practically closed," Lasso said during a meeting of businessmen from China and Latin America in the city of Guayaquil. Ecuador started negotiating with Beijing in February, aiming to seal an agreement by the end of this year.

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Unilever says litigation with Ben & Jerry's board has 'been resolved'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever said on Thursday that its litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry's over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business has "been resolved". Unilever in June sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel and the West Bank to its local licensee, Avi Zinger, for an undisclosed sum. The next month, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against a Unilever subsidiary to try to block the sale.