Legal battle over failed Panthers facility nearly over, judge says

The legal battle over the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill is almost over.

A bankruptcy judge told attorneys Thursday the case is near the finish line.

The judge congratulated attorneys who have worked for months to come to a resolution in the dispute over the site.

Attorneys appeared before that judge via zoom after working through the night making changes to their Chapter 11 settlement plan.

They made the changes after the judge said she could not approve the plan on Wednesday.

The judge still had two minor issues with the plan, but she said Thursday she supports it overall.

Specifically, the financial agreements would give about $60 million to contractors, $21 million to York County and about $20 million to Rock Hill, according to court documents.

Sometime after the approval of the agreement, the practice facility site would be transferred to the city, according to court documents.

The details of that transaction remain unclear, but some Rock Hill residents are excited to move forward.

“I just hope that facility can be used,” resident Cindy Epps said. “I mean, we even built the ramp off of I-77, so I just feel like it should be used by someone.”

Attorneys said they would make changes to the plan and resubmit it to the judge Thursday.

The judge said she would review it and make a decision soon.

