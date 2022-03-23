Legal battle over former Delaware DSS chief continues

Mar. 23—The case between former Delaware County Social Services Commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter and the county is not over yet.

A17-page complaint filed on behalf of Scuderi-Hunter in the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York alleges Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen, Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé, and the Delaware County Board of Supervisors violated Scuderi-Hunter's First and 14th Amendments when she was fired after testifying in court and writing a letter to the board of supervisors in response to a letter she received.

Scuderi-Hunter's attorney, Ronald Dunn of Albany said the lawsuit was filed for two theories, "One she was disciplined in part because of her testimony in court. Two she was disciplined in part for writing a letter on a matter of public importance."

Dunn said a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Judicial Department "annulled everything of magnitude" in the case. "It said the whole reason this occurred was because of her testimony in family court."

Scuderi-Hunter testified in family court in May 2019 on behalf of a youth that had a substance abuse problem, court documents said. She advocated for the youth to get substance abuse counseling and be placed in monitored foster care. The county's probation department and county attorney advocated for the youth to be placed in a detention center and given substance abuse counseling. The family court judged ruled to place the child in foster care.

After the ruling, Scuderi-Hunter was criticized by Merklen in a June 11 2019 letter for "advancing a position contrary to that of ... the County" by testifying to her professional recommendations for a foster child in her custody when called to the stand by the child's attorney, Victor Carrascoso, in a May family court proceeding.

The appellate court said in its ruling Scuderi-Hunter's testimony, "does not, as charged by respondents, constitute a breach of loyalty owed to either the County Attorney or the Director of Probation, or vice versa."

After Scuderi-Hunter received the letter from Merklen, she drafted her own letter to the county's Social Services committee. She was placed on paid administrative leave by Molé on July 9, less than three weeks after her response to Merklen.

Following an investigation by County Personnel Officer Linda Pinner and Scuderi-Hunter's predecessor, former Social Services Commissioner William Moon, the county filed formal charges against Scuderi-Hunter on Aug. 15, alleging conduct unbecoming of an employee, insubordination, misconduct, breach of the duty of loyalty and mismanagement, according to the notice.

Alfred Riccio, the Clifton Park lawyer appointed by the county to preside over the disciplinary proceeding, found Scuderi-Hunter guilty of several charges and recommended her termination in a Dec. 6, 2019, statement to the board of supervisors, which voted to accept the recommendation five days later.

Scuderi-Hunter appealed the decision in June 2020. Her firing was upheld in supreme court in November 2020, and the case went to the appellate court. In addition to finding that Scuderi-Hunter did nothing wrong when she testified in family court, the court ruled she also did not endanger the welfare of a child when she asked for two doctors to collaborate before she gave a drug to a 5-year-old in foster care.

However, the court ruled the county had the right to fire Scuderi-Hunter due to her handling of the caseworker who was assigned to the youth with the substance abuse problem. The document said the caseworker worked in local schools and was relieved of those duties and screamed at over the phone by Scuderi-Hunter. The documents said there was testimony from other caseworkers about the "hostile work environment" created by Scuderi-Hunter.

"This is such a minor part of the case," Dunn said. He said an appeal of that decision is in the works, in addition to the federal lawsuit. The response from the county will be served in a few weeks, Dunn said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.