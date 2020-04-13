Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces "Feed or Fund" Donation / Promotion to Feed Families in April

Premiere pre-settlement funding company is donating free meals to any applicants who are denied funding during the global coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

CALDWELL, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the nation's leading lawsuit settlement funding company, announced today that they have committed to providing coronavirus relief with their new "feed or fund" program. Plaintiffs who may be seeking legal funding are now being given even more incentive to apply for a settlement loan with this latest unprecedented offer.

Families affected by the coronavirus may be unemployed right now, and Legal-Bay is determined to help them obtain their lawsuit settlement loans as soon as possible. The company is running a promotion for plaintiffs who have a pending lawsuit, but need cash now. The promotion will run from today until April 30, 2020, and works like this: Any clients that apply for a lawsuit loan or cash advance and are denied will be eligible to receive a $60 gift card to feed their family in this time of need. If your case is approved for funding, then Legal-Bay will proceed to fund you and you will not be eligible for the gift card.

To apply right now, please go to: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call 877.571.0405 where live agents are available 24 hours a day to assist you.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Unfortunately, people with pending lawsuits are already at a low point in their life, and having to deal with unemployment or illness due to Covid-19 is unimaginably difficult. Our 'feed or fund' promotion is geared toward letting plaintiffs know that we are open for business and able to fund them in this dire time. And more importantly, if your case is denied you will not be left out in the cold, as we will be donating a $60 food card to any applicants who are denied legal funding over this period as well."

Legal-Bay has chosen Grubhub and Uber Eats along with other national vendors to assist them during this promotion because they can offer bulk gift cards quickly via email delivery to families in need. Legal-Bay expects to have all gift cards delivered electronically between May 1 and May 15.

The program is designed to add extra incentive to people who are at a particularly difficult time in life, or have been denied funding in the past because they have a prior contract. Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies because they accept applications on almost all lawsuits. They are also the best legal funding company when it comes to large buyouts of prior lawsuit loans, whereas the original funding company has stopped funding. Legal-Bay has a Best Price Guarantee for all their clients, so most times buyout cases can be refinanced at cheaper rates than the existing loan. What this means is that it's possible to get an additional cash payment and yet still maintain the same payback terms. It costs nothing to inquire about refinancing options; the evaluation is free.

Here are just some of the cases that Legal-Bay will consider: Car and truck accidents, discrimination or wrongful termination, medical malpractice, sexual harassment and abuse, nursing home abuse, wrongful imprisonment, police brutality, labor law or construction accidents, Jones Act or maritime law, Fela or train accidents, personal injury, verdict on appeal cases, commercial litigation funding, civil cases involving general negligence, wrongful death, Hernia Mesh, IVC Filters, Round Up, Essure, attorney case cost funding, breach of contract, slip, trip, and falls, premise liability and more.