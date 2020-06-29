Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Focus on Assisting Victims of Boy Scout Sexual Abuse Cases

Leading pre settlement firm one of few companies still funding despite BSA's bankruptcy filing.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced their commitment to assisting victims of childhood sexual abuse. The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, and plaintiffs believe the move was made to avoid paying the 275 cases already ruled upon, and the more than 1400 cases still waiting to be decided.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) More

Statute-of-limitation extensions in states like NJ, NY, PA, and CA have created an influx of new filings, but have also made negotiations regarding settlements and ultimately settlement values or amounts more difficult to evaluate. The BSA has already paid over $150 million in settlements since 2017, and future settlement amounts will be determined based on the organization's total assets and the amount of debt they hold. The non-profit's viability post-payout will also be a consideration.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the situation, "Legal-Bay has been a leader in funding sexual abuse lawsuits, however there remains uncertainty on exactly how the Boy Scouts Bankruptcy case will unfold. Nonetheless, we remain one of few companies who are still actively funding the Boy Scout claims."

To apply for funding right now, visit the company's website by clicking HERE.

Legal-Bay has funded many BSA cases throughout the country, as well as sexual assault and/or harassment in the workplace, commercial litigation cases, racial discrimination cases, police brutality lawsuits, slip and fall, personal injury, car and truck accident cases, and many more. Legal-Bay's fast-track approval process can have you approved in one day, and funding within 48 hours of your initial application.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding, which means no risk, as you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. Many clients refer to funding as a law suit loan, lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre-settlement loans, settlement loans, or settlement loan – however they are not deemed as loans because if plaintiff loses their case then they don't need to pay back.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-bay-lawsuit-funding-announces-focus-on-assisting-victims-of-boy-scout-sexual-abuse-cases-301084514.html

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC