New legal challenge to abortion law
Planned Parenthood has filed a restraining order against Texas, seeking to end the new abortion law's financial incentive to sue anyone who breaks it. ABC's Andrew Dymburt reports.
Planned Parenthood has filed a restraining order against Texas, seeking to end the new abortion law's financial incentive to sue anyone who breaks it. ABC's Andrew Dymburt reports.
Save big on bestselling fire pits, all-weather patio furniture, top-rated power tools and more household goodies during this annual shopping event.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of
It’s been a nearly four-year battle for one Boise neighborhood trying to push back against growth.
TOLO News' Beheshta Arghand was the first female TV host to conduct a live sit-down interview with a Taliban leader, but she's since fled Afghanistan.
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon.Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last month that China’s campaign to “make us more compliant” has “completely backfired.” Beijing’s pressure, he added, “has demonstrated to China that they can pull all these levers and it doesn’t actually work.”Exports continue to scale record heights even as China has
Pete Hegseth was against cancel culture... until he was for it.
Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)
A former British soldier's mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country has failed after a coach of his staff was turned away at a land border between Afghanistan and a third country.
As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled a raging wildfire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging. A rideshare company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at Heavenly Valley to the safety of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about eight times the going rate. A Nevada hotel-casino outside the evacuation order zone advertised a two-night stay for $1,090.72, almost four times the midweek rate offered a day earlier.
The Tesla CEO - who sued California over its COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 - tweeted in response that he "would prefer to stay out of politics."
State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.
Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday injected her legal opinion into Florida’s ongoing court battle over school mask mandates, adding noise to an increasingly political fight.
The chair of the Freedom Caucus wants to kick Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of the party, while Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens communications companies that comply with the investigation
First, it was the disregard for local school boards’ decisions on whether to require masks. Now, the state is showing the same contempt for the courts.
Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.
A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to change how Social Security payments are calculated. Social Security currently adjusts payments annually for cost of living. Experts say that retirees could see a 6.2% hike to benefits … Continue reading → The post Retirees Could Get Social Security Pay Boost That Reflects True Costs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Marine Cpl. Whitney McHaffie is possibly the first service member forced out of the military for violating COVID-related rules.
Legislators looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection have asked tech platforms and telecom companies to hold onto records of certain members of Congress. What kind of data are they looking for?
Meghan McCain said Tuesday she doesn't "recognize" longtime family friend President Joe Biden following his speech on the nation's Afghanistan withdrawal.
The Maine Republican claimed Kavanaugh told her Roe v. Wade was "settled law." Doesn't look that way today.