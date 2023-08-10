Is it against the law to cut through a parking lot to avoid a red light in California?

Whether or not you can legally cut through a parking lot in California to avoid traffic is nuanced, with no ordinance that outlines the subject.

Technically, it’s not illegal, said spokesman Anthony Gamble with the Sacramento Police Department. What you do to get in and out of the parking facility could be.

The California Vehicle Code doesn’t prohibit a car from entering a parking lot to avoid a red light or traffic, as long as it’s open to the public and is done safely. Each circumstance could present many answers to the same question, so if you decide to cut through a parking lot — there are “100 different ways” the act could quickly become illegal, Gamble said.

Not using your blinker or cutting off a bicyclist are just two examples.

Life is hectic and schedules get busy. While it may be enticing to zig-zag through a parking lot to avoid traffic, it may not be the best idea.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, traffic-related deaths rose roughly 7.6% or 3,980 to 4,285 between 2020 and 2021. Pedestrian fatalities also increased within the one-year period, from 1,013 to 1,108.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

Is it against the law to cut through a parking lot to avoid a traffic light in Texas?