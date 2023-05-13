Legal defense fund raises over $1m for accused in Jordan Neely subway death

An online fundraiser for Daniel Penny, who placed fellow subway rider Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold in a case that has come to symbolize fears over crime, racism and vigilantism, has raised more than $1m for his legal defense.

The fundraiser for Daniel Penny, a white former marine, who was charged on Friday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Neely, who is Black, is on GiveSendGo. The Christian fundraising website has also hosted drives for rightwing vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse and far-right groups, including January 6 insurrectionists.

Related: ‘It’s a failure of the system’: before Jordan Neely was killed, he was discarded

“Funds are being raised to pay Mr Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated,” the fundraising page said.

The campaign, which is listed as being created by Penny’s attorneys, Raiser & Kenniff, PC, claims that any proceeds exceeding the costs of his legal expenses will be donated to a “mental health advocacy program in New York City”. The firm’s co-founder, Steven M Raiser, confirmed that his firm started the campaign.

Neely’s killing nearly two weeks ago spurred extensive anger across New York City and the US, with his death underscoring ongoing racial and economic inequality, and the county’s lagging mental healthcare and social services. Moreover, Neely’s death has renewed attention on crime – despite low crime rates in New York City – and vigilantism.

Penny has attracted the support of a broad swathe of the US right, including senior Republicans like rightwing Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who called Penny a “good Samaritan” for his actions.

The fatal encounter unfolded when Neely – who has struggled with homelessness and mental illness – walked onto a Manhattan subway train car shouting that he was tired, hungry and ready to die. A video recorded by a freelance journalist captured riders holding Neely against the floor.

Penny kept Neely in a chokehold far after Neely stopped moving and at least one rider implored him to release the man. Police officials found Neely unconscious, and he was pronounced dead at hospital. The city’s medical examiner deemed Neely’s death a homicide.

While police officers detained Penny and questioned him following the incident, they released him, spurring public outcry and intense scrutiny over that decision. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, announced on Thursday that Penny would be arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter charge and he surrendered to police on Friday. He appeared in court shortly thereafter and was released on $100,000 bail.