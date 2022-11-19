Legal education needs to be 'accessible to everyone,' says Yale Law School Dean

2
Dylan Croll
·3 min read
New Haven, CT, USA - July 4, 2012: Yale Law School at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale Law has consistently been ranked the number one law school in the US.
New Haven, CT, USA - July 4, 2012: Yale Law School at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale Law has consistently been ranked the number one law school in the US.

Law schools are some of the most expensive academic programs in the country, averaging $205,744 according to Education Data Initiative. Consequently, many Americans find getting a legal education out of their reach.

Heather Gerken, the Dean of Yale Law School, says that needs to change.

“You know, one of the most important things at this moment in time is making sure that everyone is at the table for the conversation about our future,” Gerken recently told Yahoo Finance. “Law schools are not doing as good a job as they need to do about ensuring that legal education is accessible to everyone."

Yale Law ranks nine in the top 10 most expensive law schools, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Still, the school offers generous amounts of financial aid to students. Around 72% of students receive financial aid and 69%of students receive need-based scholarships, according to the school’s website.

Better yet, the school in February became the first law program to award tuition-free degrees to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The Hurst Horizon Scholarship Program specifically erases the roughly $70,000 annual tuition for students whose family income is below the federal poverty line and whose assets are below $150,000.

“We did something that no other law school has done, which is to give full tuition scholarships to the students whose families are below the poverty line,” Gerken said. “It was it was an extraordinary moment. And you know, in some ways, this has been a long-time project for me.”

Both as a professor and dean of the law school, Gerken has observed a stark difference between law school students from middle-class backgrounds and working-class ones. She recalled a dinner with new students in 2016 that made a strong impression on her. The students asked Gerken questions she didn’t usually hear from wealthier students.

New Haven, CT, USA - July 4, 2012: Yale Law School at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale Law has consistently been ranked the number one law school in the US.
New Haven, CT, USA - July 4, 2012: Yale Law School at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale Law has consistently been ranked the number one law school in the US.

“They would say things like, ‘I don't know if I should print out my cases, because it's $50 to print out cases for this semester. I don't know if I should buy my textbook, because that's a couple $100,’” Gerken recalled. “’And I could be sending that money home, I don't fly home for Thanksgiving, even if my scholarship award lets me do it. Because I don't want to have another dollar of debt added to my family.’”

Roughly 71% of law school students graduate in debt and borrow $118,100 to attend law school on average, according to the Education Data Initiative. Less than a quarter of new law school graduates say their education was worth the cost.

Gerken says scholarships like the Hurst Horizon are critical for students from working-class programs, who often suffer disproportionately from going into debt.

“Those students don't have a safety net. They're not like our middle-class students. In fact, they are the safety net for their own family.” Gerken said. “And so what it has meant for these students to sort of lift that burden off their shoulders so they don't have to think about it has just been remarkable.”

Heather Gerken became the Dean of Yale Law School in 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1991 and her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School, 1994. She is one of the United States’s leading experts on constitutional law and election law.

Dylan Croll is a reporter and researcher at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @CrollonPatrol.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • 3 top law schools quit US News rankings over equity concerns

    The University of California, Berkeley's law school on Thursday joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report's rankings over concerns that they punish efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds. Deans of all three law schools said the magazine’s influential ranking system is biased against programs meant to increase socioeconomic diversity, support lower-income students and encourage the pursuit of public service. “We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession,” Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

  • 3 topics to avoid during Thanksgiving dinner, and 5 timely questions that could bring you good fortune

    The midterms are over, so perhaps it’s time to shelve political talk — especially if your dinner table is composed of family members from opposite sides of the political aisle. It would certainly be a good idea to avoid talk of inheritance — that might be one way to guarantee a bust-up over the mashed potatoes and gravy, especially if your siblings have an acrimonious history. Now that politics and inheritance are off the table, put a stop to complaining about high prices and the low stock market.

  • Long Beach teacher allegedly threatened students

    A Long Beach teacher was placed on leave after allegedly making threats to shoot students at the school.

  • The Biggest Celebrity Engagements of 2022 (So Far)

    Ring ring.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Cashmere Blonde Is the Soft Cozy Hair Color We’re Loving This Winter

    Perfect for sweater weather.

  • Taylor Swift Weighs in on the “Excruciating” Eras Tour Ticketmaster Fiasco

    Taylor Swift is embarking on her Eras Stadium Tour in 2023. Here's everything we know about the tour so far, from its setlist and tour dates to merch and opening acts.

  • ‘Thundersnow’ in Buffalo as lake effect dumps multiple feet of snow on upstate New York

    A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there were patches of blue sky. The National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, N.Y.

  • New York man who attempted to pass a bag of Cheez Doodles off as meth arrested after police say he dragged an informant across the road with his car during a sting

    Laquan Pierrelouis dragged the informant with his car during an attempt to flee after the informant demanded actual methamphetamine from the dealer.

  • Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

    The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco. “Trouble, trouble, trouble,” tweeted Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a reference to Swift's 2012 hit song ‘I Knew You Were Trouble' as he asked the public to file complaints about using Ticketmaster with his office.

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Slower Pace of Rate Hikes Ending Near 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he favors slowing the pace of interest rate increases, with no more than 1 percentage point more of hikes, to try to ensure the economy has a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s

  • Cardi B Confirmed That She Had Her Son's Name Tattooed On Her Face

    Wave is 14 months old.

  • UC Berkeley law school joins Harvard, Yale in quitting U.S. News rankings over equity concerns

    The University of California, Berkeley's law school on Thursday joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report's rankings over concerns that they punish efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds.

  • Cardi B Just Showed Off Her ‘Wave’ Face Tattoo in Honor of Her Son

    “I tatted my son's name because I love him,” she shared in September.

  • Tesla recalls 300,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch

    Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision.

  • 2022 World Cup set to kick off amid primetime for sports betting

    The schedule shift for the World Cup, which is typically held in the summer, is presenting conflicts for sports fans at a busy time in the American sports calendar, and it may leave the world’s largest sporting event as an afterthought for sports gamblers.

  • Credit Suisse Says AbbVie's Humira Patent Cliff Could Provide Momentum to Boost Growth

    Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170. AbbVie stands on the edge of best-selling Humira’s U.S. loss of exclusivity (LOE) in 2023. While this remains the focus of investor discussions, Credit Suisse sees it as a catalyst to push the narrative from a value story to a growth story. According to Credit Suisse analysts, the management has put the building blocks for growth with Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and aesthetics, which are un

  • FTX Mayhem Fails to Scare Futures Exchanges Away From Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some of Wall Street’s old guard has an “I-told-you-so” moment after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, futures exchanges aren’t giving up on crypto.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Tran

  • Stocks in focus: Walmart, Macy’s, Target, Carvana, Coinbase, Bitcoin, Norwegian Cruises, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Chinese investors burnt by bond slump urged to have 'serene heart'

    Sharp declines in Chinese bond prices as the government takes steps to boost the economy have prompted an investor outcry and a rush of redemptions, putting pressure on asset managers to restore confidence in their fixed-income products. Asset managers are urging investors to hang on, as the products may recover from their current losses, but some investors have shifted money out of the market and some analysts warn the bond bull market may be over. Lured by the safety of treasuries, investors rushed into bond-focussed products earlier this year as prospects for the world's second-largest economy darkened and stock prices sank.

  • Skellerup Holdings' (NZSE:SKL) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 304% return over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...