ABC News

Faith-based communities have been and will “likely” be the target of violence “by both domestic violent extremists and those inspired by foreign terrorists," according to a note sent nationwide to law enforcement officials and houses of worship by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security. “Given the volatile environment, we encourage our partners to maintain strong operational security and situational awareness on events that could be exploited by violent extremists to further their ideological causes,” said Monday's message, obtained by ABC News and written by FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate and senior DHS official John Cohen.