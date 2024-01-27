Legal expenses mount as relatives push for rights to see Jared Bridegan’s kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The ex-wife Jared Bridegan, the Microsoft executive and Utah Valley University graduate fatally shot in Florida in 2022, is now charged in his murder.

Shanna Gardner is charged with plotting her ex-husband’s brutal ambush shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, when he was on his way home to St. Augustine, Florida.

The killing happened amid a bitter custody battle over the couple’s twin children. Gardner and Bridegan are both originally from Utah.

ABC4 spoke with Bridegan’s family, and they say they’ve been in a court battle with the Gardners to see the twins. So far, the Bridegans have only been allowed to see the children once since the killing.

“It’s been absolutely agonizing,” said Ashley Bridegan, Jared’s sister. “We never thought that we would lose a family member to murder and then now be going through a custody battle.”

The Bridegans are pushing to get basic unsupervised visits with the twins, who are currently located in Washington State, where Gardner was first arrested.

“Every time we think we’re getting somewhere, there’s another delay,” Bridegan said. “It’s just so frustrating to want — more than anything — a relationship with my brother’s children and not to be able to have that in person.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Bridegan’s with the growing legal expenses. It was created by a family friend.

“Her listening to how my parents are spending all of their hard-earned retirement money … to pay to see their own grandchildren,” Bridegan said.

The page has only been up for a day but there’ve already been more than 70 donations. To Bridegan, seeing the support is overwhelming.

“We’re trying everything,” she said. “All we want to do is have that relationship.”

