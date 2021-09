Good Morning America

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast, said she should have quit competing "way before" the Tokyo Olympics, where she had to withdraw from several events due to mental health struggles. "If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,” Biles said in a new interview with New York Magazine. “I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years."