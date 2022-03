The Hill

Ukraine said on Thursday they destroyed Russian navy landing ship Orsk in an attack on a Russian-occupied port facility in the city of Berdyansk.Ukrainian officials didn't say how the attack was carried out, but video shows other Russian vessels fleeing the area as smoke rises over the port, The Wall Street Journal reported.Berdyansk is one of the few cities Russia has been able to seize since the start of the war, though Ukrainian citizens...