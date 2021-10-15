Legal experts discuss impact of McGirt ruling

Oct. 15—Several officials and legal experts discussed the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision during a Wednesday webinar series with the Northeastern State University Institute on Global Security and Comparative Justice.

The McGirt ruling reverted criminal cases involving Native Americans on Native land to the jurisdictional authority of the federal government and tribal governments, whereas the state of Oklahoma previously handled all criminal cases. The Supreme Court essentially ruled that tribal reservations were never disestablished by Congress. And while the immediate result had an impact on criminal jurisdiction, questions remain as to how it might affect civil matters.

Randall Yates, assistant solicitor general for the state of Oklahoma, pointed to the lawsuit filed by the Attorney General John O'Connor against the Department of the Interior, claiming the federal government unlawfully stripped Oklahoma of its jurisdiction to regulate surface coal mining and reclamation operations.

"There are issues on tax, there are issues on mining, there are issues on federal government jurisdiction — the federal government takes a more expanded role in Indian Country. I can tell you those issues are all out there," Yates said. "They're all percolating and there is no doubt a lot of litigation to be had, even outside of the criminal realm."

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the court's 5-4 decision that it was holding the federal government to its word, and that lands promised in treaties remain Indian reservation land for the purposes of federal criminal law. For decades, those treaties were ignored by the state and federal government, said Brett Chapman, a Tulsa attorney.

"These treaties, they're a guarantee of the U.S. government," he said. "In fact, they carry the same force of law. When a treaty is enacted, that is incorporated under the Constitution of this country as the same as law passed by Congress."

One way Chapman believes Native nations and their people will be able to get ahead is by returning such jurisdictional authority to the tribes, bolstering their sovereignty. He said tribal courts, like those of the Muscogee and Cherokee nations, are more understanding of where the country is as a society regarding criminal justice reform.

"What they do in state court is they make the person who gets in trouble pay for it," he said. "A lot of these people are already poor. A lot of them, they have other problems. Maybe someone is out there stealing. Why are they doing that? Because they have a drug problem. You're basically feeing them to death and getting them caught in ... a failure-to-pay cycle."

The ruling has given more responsibility to tribal courts and law enforcement agencies. It's required the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service to double its numbers, but CN Marshal Shannon Buhl said there is still more work to be done.

"We're now sitting at 44 officers, but as a comparison, the Chickasaws are expecting to go over 100 by the end of the year," he said. "So that will tell you where we are as compared to them. I'm not saying we're more selective, but our process is pretty daunting, especially for a tribal police agency."

What's next

Another webinar on the McGirt decision wil be held Oct. 27, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit academics.nsuok.edu.