Legal Experts Shred Trump's 'Utterly Hopeless' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

A new lawsuit filed Thursday by former President Donald Trump has been torn apart on Twitter by legal experts.

Trump is suing 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and 26 others that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by “fabricating” a narrative that he colluded with Russia to win the election.

Years later, Trump continues to rail against what he calls the “Russia hoax,” even though multiple investigations found that Russia worked to hurt Clinton and help Trump.Many accusations in the 108-page lawsuit were already debunked in a 2020 bipartisan report from the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.

Multiple past lawsuits filed by Trump have been ridiculed for myriad spelling and grammatical errors, flimsy legal arguments and self-implicating admissions. Several prominent lawyers highlighted flaws in the new lawsuit.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, said, “It’s difficult to put into words just how deeply flawed and utterly hopeless this lawsuit is.”

Mark S. Zaid, founding partner of a Washington, D.C., law firm, said Trump’s lawyers should be embarrassed that they filed the lawsuit.

These lawyers should be embarrassed for filing this lawsuit.



In fact, every lawyer should be embarrassed that it even exists.



Don't be surprised when a Motion for Rule 11 sanctions are filled against both Trump and his lawyers. https://t.co/Gdf8S8nLev — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) March 24, 2022

Philadelphia trial lawyer Max Kennerly noted one error in the lawsuit’s citations, saying it was “an indication of the quality of Trump’s complaint.”

As an indication of the quality of Trump's complaint, Count III alleges "injurious falsehood," an obscure state law tort that is essentially trade libel.



In support, Trump cites a federal law that has nothing to do with it. 18 U.S.C. § 2701 is the Stored Communications Act. 😆 https://t.co/pLDNf9nOCMpic.twitter.com/GbixsYs1oI — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 24, 2022

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe called the lawsuit absurd.

An absurd lawsuit by an absurdly litigious former president who has only himself to blame for being compromised by Putin and thus looking like he is compromised by Russia https://t.co/zz2NMDk7cg — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 24, 2022

Bradley P. Moss, an expert in national security litigation, characterized it as “garbage.”

You couldn’t even pay me to read this garbage https://t.co/3bpKdZWrAr — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 24, 2022

First Amendment litigator Ken White, a former federal prosecutor, wrote:

Dear Former President Trump:



Next time, hire lawyers smart enough not to concede repeatedly in your lolsuit that Russia was a hostile foreign sovereignty. — NOHat (@Popehat) March 24, 2022

