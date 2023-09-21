Legal help in Lexington

TechCrunch

In the artificial intelligence world, there’s no shortage of image or text generators that allow users to spur up content with the push of a button. Alpha3D, a generative AI–powered platform, is a participant of the Startup Battlefield 200 cohort at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 hoping to showcase a technology that can hyperscale digital assets. Its platform aims to help anyone -- regardless of 3D modeling knowledge -- to generate 3D digital assets from text prompts or uploaded images within minutes.