Is it legal for Illinois utility companies to cut your power in extremely cold weather?

Illinois residents spent more than $95 per month on average in 2022 for their energy bills, according to one Forbes report, and costs continued to rise last year, with a 3.8% increase in electricity service expenses across the U.S.

With costs going up for other essentials as well, such as groceries, housing and more, some Illinois families may be struggling to make their utility bill payments.

But can your energy company lawfully cut off your service in dangerously cold weather in Illinois, and what help is available to pay the bills? Here’s what to know.

Can your heat be shut off in the winter due to nonpayment?

The Illinois Public Utilities Act says utility companies cannot deny people “essential utility services” in the winter due to an inability to pay. This period is considered to be between Dec. 1 and March 31.

There is an exception, however. Utility companies may be able to disconnect service in the winter if the company has taken each of the following steps:

Offered a deferred payment plan at least four months long, with a down payment requirement no more than 10% of the amount owed, and the customer has not enrolled in it.

Provided contact information for available utility assistance programs.

Given proper notice outlined in the law.

If you receive a disconnect notice or your utilities have already been disconnected, Illinois officials recommend you call your county agency directly. In St. Clair County, you can call 618-277-6790.

Utility assistance programs in Illinois

State residents who meet income eligibility requirements can apply to utility bill assistance programs.

One program, the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, is available to Illinois residents who make no more than 200% of the federal poverty level in gross income.

There is no cost to apply to LIHEAP, and you can call 1-833-711-0374 with any questions about applying.

You can also fill out an online form from the Energy Assistance Foundation, which offers the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program. The Energy Assistance Foundation partners with Ameren Illinois.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis offers warming sites in excessively cold weather, as well as assistance with utility bills, food, shelter, rent and mortgage payments. The organization provides help to residents in the St. Louis metro area in Illinois and Missouri.