Is it legal for Mississippi parents to let minors drink alcohol at home? Here is the law

Mississippi teenagers may not be able to buy alcohol, but there are exceptions that allow them to consume —and even sell — alcoholic beverages. Here’s what to know about the Magnolia State’s laws.

When can a minor drink alcohol in Mississippi?

A person under 21 can consume beer or light wine if the minor is

At least 18 years of age,

Under direct supervision and approval of a parent or guardian and in the privacy of the parent’s or guardian’s home, or

If the consumption is part of a religious service or ceremony.

According to the law, “Light wine” means the wine contains 5% or less of alcohol by weight. Drinking spirits like rum, gin and vodka is never allowed.

An 18-year-old forfeits their rights to drinking at home if they are married. Spousal consent or presence does not give minors the right to consume light wine or beer.

Despite the state’s allowances for minors consuming beer and wine, there are no existing exceptions for alcohol sales. Businesses have the right (and legal responsibility) to refuse a sale if they suspect an adult — even a parent — is buying for a minor.

When can a minor possess alcohol?

In addition to being at home with parents or in church for a communion, a minor can possess alcohol if it is a condition of employment.

If an employee is at least 18 years old, they can clear, bus or wait tables, and handle store purchases without a manager or supervisor present. However, bartending is illegal until the age of 21.