Is it legal to mix my ashes with those of a beloved pet? What KY law says on cremation

Is it legal to mix pet ashes with human ashes in Kentucky?

More Kentuckians are choosing cremation in recent years, spurred by factors like lower cost, growing social acceptance and a society that’s increasingly on the move. In 2011, Kentucky’s cremation rate stood at roughly 12%. By 2022, the rate had risen to 40%.

While there are restrictions on where you can scatter ashes, those looking to give their loved ones a worthy send-off have options, from designated gardens to Kentucky’s beautiful national parks.

There are also other options, including green burials, which some Kentucky funeral homes may be willing to help coordinate if they can’t provide the service themselves.

Given all that, you might be wondering what your options are for your beloved pet. Here’s what Kentucky law does and doesn’t say about the topic, and how you can navigate the process.

Is it legal to be cremated with your pets in Kentucky?

Kentucky’s rules around cremation seem to preclude being cremated with your pet.

The procedures and processes for cremating human remains are laid out in Kentucky Revised Statute 367.97514, which states “the simultaneous cremation of the remains of more than one individual within the same cremation chamber is specifically declared unlawful.”

State law seems to be referring to humans here and does not mention nonhuman remains, though it explicitly bans more than one “individual” from the cremation chamber.

The use of cremation is expected to increase in Kentucky and the U.S., but Kentucky is projected to remain one of the top states for traditional burials.

Can human and animal cremated remains be combined together?

Kentucky law also outlines what is to be done with remains after cremation.

KRS 367.97521 states cremated remains must be placed into a closed container. It also provides that “except for objects used for identification, cremated remains shall not be contaminated with foreign material unless specific authorization has been received.”

The statute does not stipulate what that “specific authorization” should include. However, given that these laws govern how crematoria and their operators work, one could conclude the intention here is to prevent tampering or improper handling of cremated remains.

While we cannot guarantee some other element of state law may apply to this question, Kentucky’s cremation laws do not rule out combining human and animal remains after they are cremated separately.

Should you wish to preserve your pets’ and your own cremated remains in a cremation niche, it may be best to discuss those plans with a professional crematorium. A directory of Kentucky funeral providers is available online.

This isn’t to say you cannot have your pets’ remains cremated separately if you choose. Organizations such as the Cremation Society of Northern Kentucky advertise pet cremation services, for example.

This story was reported in response to a reader question from our Know Your Kentucky project. If you have a question about Kentucky, we’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.