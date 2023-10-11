Legal panel discusses process of judicial discipline

Oct. 11—SELiNSGROVE — Judicial conduct and discipline were the main subjects of Tuesday night's Arlin M. Adams Lecture, held at the Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall on the Susquehanna University campus.

The Arlin Adams Lecture annually brings legal scholars on campus to explore relevant legal topics.

Before an audience of more than 75 people, a panel consisting of President Judge Emeritus Susan Peikes Gantman and Judge Anne E. Lazarus, both of the Pennsylvania Superior Court; and Melissa L. Norton, chief counsel, and James P. Kleman Jr., senior deputy counsel, commented largely on the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania.

As a prelude to the main topic, Goldman began by explaining how Pennsylvania's judicial branch was set up.

"Think of it as a pyramid," she said. "From magisterial district courts to court of common pleas, superior court, commonwealth court, and supreme court."

There are no standing rules for the Judicial Conduct Board to hear a complaint, Norton said.

"We can hear a complaint from anyone. We can also get complaint from counsel. Anonymous complaints can also be heard. It must be open and honest. We need something to investigate. But understand, we are not the judge police," Norton said.

The Judicial Conduct Board's primary function is to investigate, said Kleman, "and we have to have a little bit of meat on the bones of a complaint to investigate."

If there is a complaint about a judge, Kleman continued, "we need to know things like what did he do and when did he do it? As you all know the law is competitive, there are winners and losers. And we get a lot of complaints emanating from losing a case. But that's when you file a complaint. Or seek redress in different ways. Legal avenues are available."

When someone files a complaint anonymously, added Goldman, "it is very difficult for the board to corroborate that complaint and check it out."

All complaints are confidential "and the judge in question will not know who filed the complaint," Norton said.

"We are bound by confidentiality," Norton said.

Complaints are investigated by first going through relevant documents. A letter of inquiry is sent to the judge in question. An interview ensues, and finally, disposition.