Is it legal for parents in NC to allow minors to drink at home? What the law says

The national drinking age is 21, but some states allow minors to drink alcohol in the presence of a family member at a private residence.

North Carolina is not one of those states.

Aside from a few exceptions, it is illegal for North Carolina residents under the age of 21 to purchase, possess or consume alcohol — and parents who provide their kids with beer, wine or liquor could face serious legal trouble.

Parents who give their children alcohol can be charged with aiding and abetting, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 120 days in jail.

When can minors drink in NC?

North Carolina law allows minors to consume alcohol when:

An alcoholic beverage is used for medicinal purposes by a licensed physician.

They are attending a religious ceremony.

They are part of a culinary class that requires students to taste alcoholic beverages.

What penalties can minors face for drinking in NC?

Minors caught having consumed alcohol can be charged with minor in possession, according to Greensboro-based law firm Schlosser & Pritchett.

Those under the age of 19 will have to face penalties set by the North Carolina Justice System, which could include fines and the completion of alcohol abuse courses.

Adults who are under the legal drinking age can be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $200 fine.