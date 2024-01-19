Is it legal for Pennsylvania utility companies to shut off my service in extreme cold?

Frigid temperatures have dominated 2024 so far in central Pennsylvania and much of the U.S., where an “arctic blast” has set temperature records from Oregon to the Florida panhandle and beyond.

When below-freezing temperatures keep people indoors during the winter, operational utilities such as electricity and heating become especially critical. But what happens if you fall behind on your bills and risk losing access to those important resources?

Here’s what you need to know about utility customer protections in Pennsylvania this winter.

Can Pennsylvania utility companies shut off services during the winter?

In Pennsylvania, service providers can remove access to critical utilities under certain circumstances, but some protections are guaranteed for customers by law.

Pennsylvania’s Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act says utility companies can shut off services if customers fail to do the following:

Pay their bills

Follow through on payment arrangements

Pay a deposit (if required)

Allow the company access to its equipment

Utility companies must send noncompliant customers a 10-day notice about their delinquencies. Once that notice is delivered, a Pennsylvania utility company has up to 60 days to shut off service.

Utility companies are also required to contact customers three days before their shut-off date. During the winter months (recognized as between Dec. 1 and March 31), utility companies will leave a 48-hour notice at your residence if they cannot reach you at the time of termination.

Notably, utility companies can shut off service without providing notice to customers for any of the following reasons:

Stealing utility services

Obtaining services through fraud

Tampering with utility meters

Unsafe service conditions

Giving utility companies a fraudulent check to stop termination

Utility services can be shut off on any weekday except Friday, according to the Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act. If services are terminated, utility companies should leave customers a notice outlining steps to have services restored.

You can avoid utility service shut-offs if you or someone living in your home is considered “seriously ill” by a licensed physician, according to the Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act. Under these circumstances, utility companies would require a letter from a licensed physician, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner claiming utility shut-offs would harm afflicted individuals in the home. Those who qualify for this protection are still responsible for paying utility bills.

More specific details on utility service shut-offs — plus payment methods, service suggestions and more — are available on a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission fact sheet. Visit www.puc.pa.gov for more information on utilities in the commonwealth.

Does Pennsylvania offer protections against utility shut-offs in the winter?

Yes, though the requirements are specific.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, utility companies in Pennsylvania can shut off services for irresponsible utility customers whose household income exceeds 250% of the federal poverty level. Notably, for Philadelphia Gas Works customers, this bar is lowered to 150% above the federal poverty level.

Regardless, utility companies should provide notice and give customers the chance to make arrangements to avoid service termination.

Low-income customers (and those whose household income does not exceed 250% of the federal poverty level) may qualify for special programs and termination protections, but those are largely specific to each utility company. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission encourages utility customers to contact their providers and see if they qualify for service protections.

Some of the biggest utility companies in State College and the broader central Pennsylvania area include West Penn Power, Pennsylvania Electric Co. and PPL Utilities Corp. Consider visiting the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website to browse service providers near you and find their contact information.

Here’s a look at the latest poverty level guidelines for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

Pennsylvania utility customers may qualify for service protections if their household income falls within 250% of their respective federal poverty level.

During the winter months, utility services should be restored within 24 hours once customers pay back their bills and meet any other conditions required by utility companies. Service is typically restored within three to seven days after bills are paid and conditions are met in nonwinter months, according to the Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act.

Utility shut-off protections in Pa. would be expanded to summer months under bill

Does Pennsylvania offer utility shut-off protections in the summer?

No, there are no summer-specific protections provided to utility customers under the Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act. Some protections, such as those covering medical conditions, are available year-round.

Pennsylvania’s Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act received authorization in 2014 for another 10 years of service, and the clock is ticking on extending it for another decade. According to Spotlight PA, Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to consider reauthorizing the act again this year once the proper bills pass through the state House and Senate. Some proposed authorization bills include new moratoriums on summer shut-offs, essentially expanding the act’s protections to July and August.

How can I save money with my thermostat this winter?

The U.S. Department of Energy and its Energy Saver program recommend setting your thermostat to between 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the day throughout the winter and lowering it when you sleeping or are away from home.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, each degree you raise or lower your thermostat from about 68 degrees can produce a difference of up to 3% in energy costs. Lowering the thermostat by even a few degrees in the winter can significantly shrink your utility bills.

Similar energy savings through your thermostat are available in the summer. The commission recommends setting your thermostat at about 78 degrees in warmer months and raising it to roughly 85 degrees while you’re away from home.