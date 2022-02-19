From the Editor: Do legal protections for police officers and departments go too far?

This column was originally published on Thursday evening as our "From the Editor" newsletter. Each week, subscribers get exclusive notes like this from executive editor Carol Hunter offering insights and behind-the-scenes details on our reporting. Not yet a subscriber? Take advantage of our Presidents Day Sale to get your first six months of digital access for $1.

A former Muscatine police officer is convicted of raping a woman while on duty, yet courts have blocked the victim’s attempt to collect damages from the city and police department.

A Waterloo police officer shoots in the back a man carrying a pellet gun and paralyzes him from the waist down. A judge earlier this month dismissed the man’s lawsuit against the officer, department and city.

City employees in Sugar Creek, Missouri, allegedly harass a Black couple who had moved into the predominantly white Kansas City suburb. Disturbing video shows officers pulling the husband from his vehicle and beating him. The couple’s lawsuit is still pending. The city denies the couple’s claims, but its lawyers say even if they’re true, state and federal law shields the city’s employees from liability.

An examination of the three cases by Midwest criminal justice reporter Eric Ferkenhoff shows the difficulty of successfully suing law enforcement officers and departments.

Such protections gained new scrutiny after George Floyd’s murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. A few states took steps to limit qualified immunity, which offers all public workers, not just police, a broad shield from lawsuits. But other efforts stalled amid “Back the Blue” support. Iowa, in fact, passed legislation expanding immunity.

Such laws recognize that even when public employees follow best practices and act with goodwill, sometimes things can still go terribly wrong. But what if they’re also protecting rogue officers and departments from accountability?

The Register created Eric’s beat a year ago, adding a position to the newsroom specifically to focus on examining evidence of inequities in the criminal justice system and what’s being done, or not, to rectify them. Social justice reporter Andrea May Sahouri co-bylined the story; courts reporter William Morris also contributed.

