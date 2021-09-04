Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

GEOFF MULVIHILL
·5 min read

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family.

The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.

Some state attorneys general and one federal government office are planning appeals.

The question at the heart of their arguments: Is it appropriate for members of a wealthy family that did not file for bankruptcy themselves to get such a broad protection?

Attorneys and victim advocates involved in a case that included lawsuits from some 3,000 governments and other entities said the members of the Sackler family who have owned Purdue played instrumental roles in overseeing the company and marketing OxyContin. Critics say the company's best-selling prescription painkiller helped fuel the opioid crisis in the U.S.

“They get to retain literally billions of dollars they took out of Purdue Pharma while it was causing addiction and death all across our country and all across the world,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told The Associated Press in an interview.

Frosh said he was considering an appeal.

Lawyers for Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Washington state and the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, an arm of the federal Department of Justice tasked with protecting the bankruptcy process, have said they intend to appeal.

Under the settlement, Sackler family members are getting what's known in the bankruptcy world as a “third-party release.” It's one of the most contentious issues in bankruptcy law.

The releases have been used in complicated bankruptcy cases involving multiple parties to encourage settlements that might be difficult or impossible to reach otherwise. Dow Chemical, an owner of Dow Corning, was released from lawsuits in the 1990s over dangers of the latter company's silicone breast implants. Owners of companies that produced asbestos were protected from lawsuits over cancer risks associated with their products that began in the 1980s.

Some federal appeals courts have rejected the releases, but the majority have accepted them. That includes the 2nd Circuit, which could handle appeals of decisions from U.S Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who ruled in the Purdue case from his courthouse in White Plains, New York.

Longshot legislation pending in Congress, titled "The SACKLER Act," would ban third-party releases. Even if it were adopted, it would be too late to affect its namesake case.

In his preliminary ruling from the bench earlier this week, Drain discussed at length the reasons he was allowing the protection for family members as part of the settlement.

“I wish the plan had provided for more" from Sackler family members, he said, “but I will not jeopardize what the plan does provide by denying confirmation.”

The settlement forces the Sacklers to give up ownership of Purdue and turns it into a new company with a board of directors appointed by government officials. Money from the family, company accounts and future profits are to be used to pay some individual victims of the opioid crisis and to fund treatment, education programs and other efforts to combat the epidemic.

The crisis has been linked to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. since 2000 involving either prescription painkillers or illicit ones such as heroin or illegally made fentanyl.

Purdue Pharma, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has estimated that the settlement could be worth $10 billion, including the value of overdose antidote and addiction treatment drugs it's been developing.

Sackler family members, whose combined wealth has been estimated at over $10 billion, have been clear that without protection from lawsuits, they would not contribute to the settlement.

During a hearing on the reorganization plan last month, experts said it could be impossible to force payments without a settlement because much of the family's fortune is overseas. The bankruptcy judge said some family members are foreign citizens, potentially putting their assets further out of reach.

A further complication: Purdue pleaded guilty last year to federal criminal offenses, agreeing to a $2 billion forfeiture. Under their plea deal, the company has to pay only $225 million of that to the federal government as long as it settles its other opioid lawsuits and uses proceeds to fight the crisis. If the bankruptcy settlement is upended, Purdue would have to pay the federal government another $1.7 billion — and that would leave far less money to divide between the states, local governments and opioid victims.

“If they continue to appeal, if they win, what do they get?" said Lindsey Simon, an assistant law professor at the University of Georgia School of Law who teaches bankruptcy law. "The answer is, probably complete chaos and less money.”

That's a view that many state government lawyers have adopted.

About half the nation's state attorneys general, including nearly every Democrat to hold the office, initially opposed the settlement. In an interview with the AP last June, Massachusetts Attorney Genera Maura Healey heavily criticized the protections for Sackler family members: “They want to continue to be rich and they will likely be richer after paying the settlement than they are today. That doesn’t sit right with me, and it shouldn’t sit right with anyone,” she said.

But in July, Healey and the majority of other attorneys general came to accept the plan after Sackler family members agreed to pay more money and dole it out faster. Purdue also agreed to make public millions of company documents, including some that would normally be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Those still pushing against the deal include Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

“This is some of the worst corporate misconduct we have ever seen," he told the AP. "It's not just about taking the deal or getting as much money as you can and getting out of Dodge. It's about doing justice, holding them accountable.”

Anthony Casey, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, said those upset at the judge for the third-party releases might not be steeped in bankruptcy law: “The criticisms of him are a little outrageous in the fact that he’s doing what bankruptcy judges do."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I was uncomfortable with femininity. Makeup helped me embrace womanhood.

    College is meant to be a time for social experimentation, but quarantine prevented self-discovery. Makeup became my medium for expression.

  • Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

    Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years, paid taxes, become part of their communities and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Stung by the U.S. military's chaotic and deadly retreat, President Biden has promised that evacuation efforts will continue for the 100 to 200 American citizens who want to leave, most of whom he said are dual citizens.

  • Labor Day could exacerbate COVID surge with millions still unvaccinated, experts warn

    As Americans get ready to celebrate the end of summer, health officials are once again urging the public, particularly those who are still unvaccinated, to act responsibly during the Labor Day weekend, given the country's ongoing struggle with the virus. "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. Holidays, which often entail traveling and large gatherings, have proven to be a catalyst of rapid COVID-19 spread across the country.

  • Shadow docket Supreme Court decisions could affect millions

    Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. Emergency orders, especially during the court's summer break, revolve around specific issues, like individual death penalty cases. Since Aug. 24, that truncated process known as the shadow docket has moved at astronomical speed, producing decisions related to immigration, COVID-19 and evictions and, most recently, abortion.

  • Police chief in Hawaii faces lawsuit for alleged racial discrimination against Asian officer

    The police chief in the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i is being accused of discriminatory and racist behavior toward an Asian American officer in a lawsuit. What the suit is saying: Kaua'i Police Department (KPD) Captain Paul Applegate, 55, filed a suit against KPD Chief Todd Raybuck last week for allegedly discriminating against him when he applied for a promotion last year, reported the Associated Press. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Honolulu, named Kaua'i County, the Kaua'i Police Department, the Kaua'i Police Commission and multiple individuals yet to be determined as Raybuck's co-defendants.

  • Brad Pitt Challenges Court Ruling In Angelina Jolie Custody Case After Judge Disqualified

    Brad Pitt has reportedly challenged a ruling that disqualified the private judge in his and Angelina Jolie's ongoing custody battle, according to court documents filed on Sept. 1.

  • FINAL ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings. Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

    San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the James River Group class action lawsuit. The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group and ...

  • Brooklyn Decker calls out lawmakers’ hypocrisy over abortion law

    Brooklyn Decker took to Instagram on September 1, the day the Supreme Court failed to strike down the most restrictive anti-abortion law implemented in the state to date, to challenge the alleged values of Texas politicians.

  • Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riots ordered back to jail

    Jensen admitted to streaming videos questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • SAVA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 26, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in SAVA:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submissi

  • DiDi Class Action Reminder

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DiDi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI) and reminds investors of the September 7, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • 9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

    Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's handling of evidence from its investigation into the hijackers and their associates, saying certain records are apparently missing or lost. The victims' relatives regard that missing or withheld evidence as potentially crucial in proving their premise that the Saudi kingdom was effectively complicit in the attacks. Among the pieces of evidence the families say the FBI has failed to produce are phone records of calls among co-conspirators in the attacks, records of witness interviews and a photograph of a Saudi diplomat with two of the hijackers outside a southern California mosque soon after they arrived in the U.S.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. - ZEV

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click ...

  • Apple employees make US labour watchdog complaints

    Two employees have filed charges against Apple with the US National Labor Relations Board.

  • ZY LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Zymergen Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen") (NASDAQ: ZY) . This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering..If you suffered a loss, contact us at ...

  • LIVE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 12, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in LIVE:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-los

  • Data breach at Coalinga hospital reveals private information

    Officials say an employee improperly gave confidential information to the United States District Court, Eastern District of California on nearly 1,800 current and former patients.

  • New legal challenge to abortion law

    Planned Parenthood has filed a restraining order against Texas, seeking to end the new abortion law's financial incentive to sue anyone who breaks it. ABC's Andrew Dymburt reports.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HyreCar, Inc. - HYRE

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HyreCar, Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYRE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether HyreCar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click here for information about joining ...

  • Coinbase Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Coinbase To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Coinbase Global, Inc ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) and reminds investors of the September 20, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in ...