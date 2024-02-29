Is it legal to speed to pass a slow driver in Illinois? Here’s what state law says

Have you ever approached a vehicle going a few miles under the speed limit and wondered whether it’s legal to exceed the limit to pass them in Illinois? It’s a relatively common situation, but the rules vary based on where you live.

Some states, such as Idaho, have exceptions to their speeding laws allowing drivers to go a certain speed above the posted limit when passing a driver who is going under the limit.

But does Illinois law have a similar exception? Here’s what to know about speeding regulations in the Land of Lincoln.

Speeding laws in Illinois

Illinois has what’s called an “absolute speed limit law,” which means any driver who exceeds the posted speed limit is breaking the law and can be cited, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said in a recent email to the News-Democrat.

“No vehicle may be driven upon any highway of this State at a speed which is greater than is reasonable and proper with regard to traffic conditions and the use of the highway, or endangers the safety of any person or property,” the relevant Illinois state law says.

In addition to driving at or below the posted maximum speed limit, Illinois drivers are also obligated by law to adjust their speed to safely navigate weather conditions, hazards, intersections, curves in the road, narrow highways or other situations where slower driving may be necessary.

Illinois State Police policy says issuing a written warning is the standard enforcement procedure when a driver goes between 1 and 9 miles over the speed limit, though an officer may issue a ticket if they think it is warranted considering the weather, traffic, road conditions or other factors.

It’s standard for officers to issue a ticket to drivers going 10 mph or more over the posted limit. You may have to pay a fine, have points added to your record, have your driver’s license suspended or potentially be arrested depending on the infraction.

Left lane usage in Illinois

Illinois law regulates the use of the left lane for those traveling via the interstate.

The state statute says drivers can only use the left lane on the interstate while passing another vehicle or in the following circumstances:

When no other vehicle is directly behind the vehicle in the left lane

When traffic conditions or congestion make it impractical to drive in the right lane

When snow or inclement weather conditions make it necessary to drive in the left lane

When there are obstructions or hazards in the right lane

When a vehicle must be in the left lane to exit

There are also other exceptions, such as when drivers must change lanes to pay a toll or comply with traffic control. Emergency vehicles and construction workers may also use the left lane when necessary.

Illinois law also prohibits drivers from driving slow enough to impede traffic, unless slower driving is necessary for safety or to follow the law.