Easter holiday at second home in UK will be legal – but Downing Street still says ‘don’t do it’

A senior Whitehall source accepted that the 'Stay Home' edict will be repealed on March 29 but insisted the Government's 'strong guidance' is for families to remain overnight at their primary residence

Families who own a second home in Britain can legally stay at them over Easter despite Government guidance against doing so.

Boris Johnson's roadmap out of Covid restrictions says that on March 29 – the second part of Step 1 out of lockdown – "people will no longer be legally required to stay home". It adds that they "should continue to minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight at this stage".

The text does not clarify whether the guidance against overnight stays away from home applies to a family's second home or holiday home. Separately, it has emerged that there is no provision in the legislation published this week to underpin the roadmap that legally requires families to avoid overnight stays at a second home.

In total, 5.5 million Britons own an additional property, although many of these are buy-to-lets and overseas holiday homes.

On Tuesday, a senior Whitehall source accepted that the "Stay Home" edict will be repealed on March 29 but insisted the Government's "strong guidance" is for families to remain overnight at their primary residence until Step 2 of the roadmap, set to start on April 12.

The second step provides for overnight stays in self-contained holiday accommodation as long as separate households do not have to share facilities.

The source said: "Legally you could [stay at a second home over Easter], but that is not what we are saying. You need to minimise travel. Overnight stays come at Step 2. The second part of Step 1 is still a very gradual step, and we want people to take these steps cautiously and minimise travel where they can."

Madeleine Stone, the legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, hit out at the disparity between the guidance and the law, arguing that it had created confusion.

She told The Telegraph: "There isn't a specific provision [in the legislation] on overnight stays, meaning they aren't explicitly banned. Schedule 1, paragraph 1 prevents indoor gatherings – which would cover overnight stays in other, occupied, households – but there are no provisions that would prevent visiting a second home that was in England."

Calling the restrictions "incredibly unclear", Ms Stone added: "There is a deliberate blurring between the law and the guidance which is really unhelpful for those just trying to follow the rules. Too often, the Government has published misleading guidance which goes beyond or skews the letter of law, leading to confusion and, in many cases, unlawful fines and prosecutions."