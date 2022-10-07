I'm responding to the article "Incredibly poor judgment," about the Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy who left a gun unsecured before it was taken to school by a child in the home, published Sept. 13 by the Kitsap Sun.

This article, and the many like it I've read over the years, clearly illustrate what few know or realize — the laws are only for certain people. Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies seem to be above the law when it comes to being accountable for their actions. In 2015, another deputy was found in his Poulsbo driveway behind the wheel of his car — drunk! He had been told by Poulsbo police to not drive home after being contact earlier (a break that none of us would have received) and still, he drove home. He was not cited or charged for his actions. Anybody else would have been charged. And what about the Bremerton Police Department officer who was stealing evidence from crime scenes while falsifying where funds from the department went (it was his pocket)?

But I digress. The deputy in the most recent story, Dan Twomey, is not the exception, he's the rule. The legal system is completely subjective. The prosecutor chose not to file charges in this case, just like most every other case, when law enforcement breaks the law. Just because the gun didn't go off doesn't mean no law was broken. How about child endangerment, or the law pass that requires locks on guns? Can any parent send their child to school with a gun, as long as it doesn't go off?

Sabastian Johnson, Shelton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Is the legal system fair when it comes to their own?