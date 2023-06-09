Legal system flaws create repeat juvenile offenders, say officials

Three Rochester teenagers who were shot Wednesday night were riding in what police suspect was a stolen car that struck a van on Frost Avenue.

After an argument with the other driver, several shots were fired ― striking a 13-year-old girl and two boys, 14 and 17 years old, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said. Their injuries were not life threatening, but Mayor Malik Evans said any violent injury is life-altering.

And on Thursday he said the incident is another example of how the juvenile justice system is failing Rochester's children, sending them through what he called a "revolving door" of inaction that creates reoffenders.

"Too many of these young people are being affected, entering the system, and nothing ― nothing ― is being done to work to transform their lives," Evans said. "And as a result you're seeing them get shot, killed, maimed or being either the victims or perpetrators of violence."

Community solutions: Go inside the race against the clock to help victims of violence in Rochester

In separate press conferences Thursday, city and county officials criticized the state's judicial system, saying there is a significant gap of time between the day a juvenile offender is released on an appearance ticket for charges like car thefts and illegal gun possession, to the day they are brought back to family court and connected to resources.

The weeks and months in between feed opportunities for these individuals to reoffend, they said.

"How can we expect our young people to behave differently when they know that there are no consequences for some of the actions that we are seeing?" Evans said.

County officials want more supervision of teens awaiting court

Monroe County officials hope to fill that gap with more stringent supervision by county probation officers as part of a new initiative known as the Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization program.

Under the program, Monroe County Assistant Public Safety Director George Markert said probation officers will connect with juvenile offenders within hours of their arrest, conduct a needs assessment and introduce them to local services. That might look like daily phone calls or visits, reenrolling the young person in school, or a referral to family or individual counseling.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of the Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization program on June 8, 2023, which he said will use more stringent supervision by county probation officers to try to prevent repeat crimes by young people.

Markert said the program aims to provide a positive influence to steer juveniles away from violence. But he admitted there is nothing county officials can legally do to compel individuals to participate without a court order.

Still, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said of 34 teenagers engaged in a trial run of the program over the last month, only one was charged with a subsequent crime.

"We think that that is so far showing that this approach can work because we're staying with those kids," Bello said. "We are doing that intensive supervision and it's interrupting that cycle while the legal system ― while we wait for all of that to happen."

Community solutions: 'There is support out here': To prevent killings, anti-violence groups walk Rochester blocks

Juvenile crime in Monroe County

While gun violence is down this year, the Greater Rochester area has experienced swift crime waves of car thefts and smash and grab burglaries. Police have said they believe many of those crimes are by teenagers taking part in social media trends or challenges by friends.

Chief Smith said more needs to be done to remind young people that "this is not a video game," and that their actions have real-world consequences.

Wednesday's shooting brings the total number of gunshot victims ages 18 and under in Rochester this year to 18, according to RPD data. Two of those shootings resulted in fatalities, killing 15-year-old Suade McKnight and 18-year-old Shanye Mootry.

More: 'We are failing these youth.' Police chief, mayor speak out after three teens shot, one fatally

This week, Rochester police said they believe three children ― ages 8, 14 and 15 ― were responsible for setting a five-alarm fire that destroyed an Otis Street warehouse, damaged neighboring businesses and displaced residents in March.

And a 16-year-old recently charged in a triple homicide in Pennsylvania is also a person of interest in the unsolved shooting death of a 12-year-old in Rochester last year, police said. Prior to both incidents, police arrested the teenager on illegal gun charges. He was released on an appearance ticket with a referral to family court, where a warrant is still pending.

Evans said each case provides more evidence that the juvenile justice system is not working.

"If the court system, particularly family court, does not work to create a specific program to help that family and that child, then it's all for naught," he said. "And right now, that's what's happening."

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Legal system flaws create repeat juvenile offenders, say officials