Is it legal to turn left on a one-way road if the light is red? Here are California’s rules

You’re sitting at a red light waiting to turn left. There’s no oncoming traffic and the thought crosses your mind: Can I turn?

A Sacramento Bee reader had a similar thought, and asked our journalists whether motorists can turn left against a red arrow if there isn’t a sign around it that says “on left arrow only.”

We reached out to the Sacramento Police Department to help answer this question, who sent us information about the law and associated fines for violating it.

Here’s what California law says about turning at red lights, and how much you can be fined for breaking the law:

Red light vs. red arrow

Whether you can turn at a red light all boils down to what the traffic sign displays, not necessarily the color of it, according to California law.

DMV’s California Driver’s Handbook says you must stop at a red light. It also says you can turn at a circular red light if there is not a “no turn on red” sign posted and you stop at the limit line, yield for pedestrians and turn when it’s safe.

You can make a left turn at a red light if you’re on a one-way street turning on to another one-way street, according to the law. In this scenario, you’re turning against a circular red light — not an arrow.

Motorists can never turn on a red arrow, no matter if they’re turning left or right, the law says.

Fines for breaking red light laws

The total amount is determined by a few factors, including whether or not the violator attends traffic school.

Motorists can be fined up to $1,073 for violating a red light law. With traffic school, applicable fees are a total of up to $663.

If the fine is not paid within 20 days from the mailing of the notice, a late fee will be charged that includes a base charge, 50% of the original penalty and an enhancement for prior convictions if applicable.

A late fee can cost $319.50, according to court documents.

