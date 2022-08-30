New legal twist for convicted cop killer Alfred Tenkler

There is a new legal twist in the case of Alfred Trenkler, the man convicted in the 1991 bombing death of Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley.

Last year, a federal court judge reduced Trenkler’s life sentence, paving the way for his release in a few years.

But now the US Appeals Court has vacated that decision and sent it back to the lower court for re-sentencing.

Trenkler had asked the court for a compassionate COVID-19 release. The federal judge rejected that. Instead, he reduced Trenkler’s life sentence to 41 years, citing problems with the original life sentence.

Issues about the original life sentence have dogged the case for decades.

The US Appeals Court said it’s decision does not endorse either side in the long running battle.

On October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and Officer Frank Foley, both members of the Bomb Squad, answered a call of a suspicious device in Roslindale.

As the two investigated, the device exploded.

Officer Hurley was killed

Officer Foley was maimed.

Trenkler, and another man, Thomas Shay, were convicted in the case.

Shay is now free, after years of legal maneuvers.

As she prepares for a new hearing, Officer Hurley’s daughter is concerned about what might happened next with Trenkler.

“This is his ninth time coming before an appeals court and when does it end?” Leanne Hurley Teehan said. I can’t mourn my father’s death like a regular death, because every day you wake up, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

