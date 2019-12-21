Illinois wants to get rolling on weed sales, but some say only white men are set to profit

CHICAGO — Illinois is about to become the 11th state in the nation to allow the sale of recreational marijuana. But when the floodgates open in Chicago on New Year's Day, it'll be white men raking in the profits, aldermen say.

In Chicago, where 11 dispensaries have been licensed thus far, not one is owned by a woman or person of color, aldermen say.

That's because the city's initial licenses are only being awarded to owners of existing medical cannabis dispensaries, which have little-to-no minority ownership.

"No African Americans, no Latinx, no women," Ald. Jason Ervin said at a contentious hourslong City Council meeting Wednesday. "A billion dollar industry is about to pass us by."

While the Illinois cannabis law lays out a "social equity plan" to improve diversity in the industry, some say that giving initial licenses to existing dispensary owners stacks the decks against future owners, who will be behind by the time they're up and running this spring.

"It seems, historically, that we are never in the lead. We’re always told to wait our turn," Ald. Leslie Hairston said. "The only people that benefit from this deal are the white people. Once again, we get thrown in the jails, and they get thrown in the banks."

Recreational marijuana: What to know about legal in Michigan and Illinois

The marijuana industry in Illinois could eventually bring in $1.69 billion to $2.58 billion in annual revenue, according to a study by Colorado consulting firm Freedman and Koski. That would mean an additional $440 million to $676 million in annual tax revenue statewide, the study said.

Chicago, which is facing a more than $800 million budget deficit, expects to bring in $3.5 million in revenue from marijuana taxes next year.

Last month, a lottery to determine which dispensaries would gain the right to sell recreational marijuana in Chicago attracted scrutiny when a photo posted to social media appeared to show a group of white men gathered in the room.

This picture is telling a whoooole story https://t.co/JpSfW65tfI — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) November 15, 2019

That same afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that she was "not satisfied with the current state of equity in the cannabis industry."

"It's no secret. ... There isn’t a single medical operator today that is majority minority," said Ron Holmes, a Chicago native who negotiated for legalization in Illinois on behalf of the cannabis industry. "Illinois follows a very dangerous trend in legalized cannabis in not having diversity."

Minorities are still underrepresented in cannabis industries nationwide. About 81% of marijuana business owners and founders identified as white in a 2017 survey by Marijuana Business Daily. A more recent survey found that just 1.2% of recreational marijuana businesses in Massachusetts are owned by minorities, compared to 16.4% in Ohio's medical market.

On Tuesday, members of Chicago's Black Caucus put forward an ordinance to delay the sale of recreational marijuana by six months, at which point they expect some minority-owned dispensaries would also be licensed.

"We certainly are not going to stand by and let those who have borne the brunt of the war on drugs get victimized twice as white and corporate interests reap the profits," Ald. Anthony Beale said. "This product has hurt communities of color for decades. People have been disproportionately arrested, convicted and incarcerated because of this industry."

The motion was voted down Wednesday following a lengthy back-and-forth in City Council, with some aldermen saying it was too little too late.

"This is not a perfect bill, but it’s a start. ... We have got to work our way up, incrementally," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas. "(Let's) move forward, get this industry rolling — no pun intended."

Is marijuana linked to psychosis or schizophrenia? It's contentious, but doctors and feds say yes

Anqunette Sarfoh stands inside her medical marijuana dispensary, Botaniq, in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Botaniq is one of a small number of licensed minority business in the growing in marijuana market in the state of Michigan. More