Legality of $1 million loan to Spring Lake questioned by state officials

Cars drive over the Poe Avenue bridge in Spring Lake on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The legality of a $1 million loan that Spring Lake received in 2020 for a fire station is being questioned by the state Local Government Commission.

The commission did not approve the loan, which means the contract under which it was received is invalid, according to commission staff members who spoke at the Local Government Commission meeting Tuesday.

The commission took control of Spring Lake’s finances in October because state officials were worried that the town could not meet its financial obligations.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, who is chairman of the commission, said the commission likely wouldn’t have approved the loan if Spring Lake would have sought approval because the town probably wouldn’t have been able to repay it.

The town received the loan from the South River Electric Membership Corporation, which has its headquarters in Dunn. It serves part of Cumberland County and four other counties.

Cathy O’Dell, a South River spokeswoman, said loans like the one to Spring Lake are not uncommon. Electric cooperatives have a long history of providing economic development and community development loans for projects that help serve their members, she said.

The loan to Spring Lake for the fire station would have helped South River’s members in the Manchester area of Cumberland County, where fire service was made difficult by floods during hurricanes in recent years. About 20,700 of the corporation’s 47,000 residential customers are in Cumberland County, she said.

“We saw this as a good loan to make,” she said. “It was intended to benefit our members.”

The loan was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, with the money passing through the N.C. Electric Membership Corporation to South River, according to the commission.

The terms of the loan called for it to be repaid over eight years at $125,000 a year, but commission officials are trying to negotiate for a longer term to make it more affordable for the town.

O’Dell said South River officials are discussing the repayment of the loan with the state treasurer’s office.

“We are confident this loan will be repaid,” she said.

The contract for the station was for $1.2 million, but the town only budgeted $1 million for it, according to a statement released by the commission. Work started on the station before the town got funds for it, the statement said.

During discussion at the commission meeting, staff members said Spring Lake might be able to use some additional money the town is getting from Cumberland County to help pay back the loan. The county is providing funds to Spring Lake because the town’s fire department is covering the Manchester area of the county, commission members said.

Paul Butler Jr., a White Lake resident who serves on the commission, asked several questions about the loan during the meeting. He said state officials should ask N.C. Electric Membership Corporation officials if any other electric corporations in the state had loaned a town money for a fire station.

“I’ve just never run into that before,” he said.

The loan is only part of the town’s financial issues.

When the commission took over Spring Lake’s finances, state officials said the town failed to comply with state law in recent years by allowing funds to be spent that were not in the general fund ordinance. The general fund, which is similar to a savings account, had fallen into a deficit, they said.

Folwell said at the time that Local Government Commission staff members had not been able to determine the exact amount of Spring Lake’s budget deficit, because past issues or record-keeping had complicated the examination of the town's finances. Budget documents indicated that the town had a $1.8 million negative general fund balance, and that the path to financial stability for the town could take at least six years.

Last month, State Auditor Beth Wood released a report on an investigation by her office that found evidence of significant wrongdoing involving Spring Lake’s money.

The investigation found evidence that the town’s former accounting technician, who also served as Spring Lake’s finance director for more than a year, used at least $430,112 of the town’s money for personal use, according to the report.

The report also found that town employees spent more than $100,000 of the town’s money on questionable credit card purchases and that at least $36,400 collected by Spring Lake’s revenue and recreation departments was not deposited into the town’s bank account.

Other findings in the report included an overpayment of $9,900 to the town’s former economic development director for his monthly cellphone stipend and the failure to safeguard town vehicles.

