Legality of traffic stop, K-9 search questioned in drug case

Aug. 5—LIMA — Two Allen County sheriff's deputies testified Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court that a department K-9 officer alerted officers to the presence of drugs during a legal traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Lima man on felony drug charges.

James Meadows, 24, was indicted in June on one count of possession of a controlled substance analog, a felony of the first degree with a specification labeling him as a major drug offender; and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fourth degree.

A motion hearing at the request of Meadows' attorney was held in court Wednesday. Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is seeking to suppress evidence based on the legality of a traffic stop that led to Meadows' arrest as well as the level of training of the K-9 officer and his handler.

Deputy Konner Kranz of the Allen County Sheriff's Office testified that on April 20 he conducted a stop for a traffic violation at Vine Street and St. Johns Avenue in Lima. The vehicle's operator had failed to use a turn signal, prompting the stop, Kranz said. Meadows was identified as the right front passenger in the vehicle.

The deputy requested assistance from K-9 officer Sgt. Ryan Ream and his dog, Bjorn, alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. The occupants exited the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted inside the vehicle, where the deputies found several bags of suspected synthetic canniboid (K-2) in the front seat area. Three of the bags were in the right front foot compartment where Meadows had been seated.

Meadows was arrested and transported to jail, where he admitted to officers as he arrived that he had cocaine hidden in his pants, Kranz testified.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser took the defense motion under advisement.