You Can Legally Buy This 2017 Ford GT

To buy this 2017 Ford GT when it was new, you had to put in an application with Ford, go through a crazy vetting process, and be approved as worthy of owning the supercar. Now that this car is being legally sold through Fusion Luxury Motors with zero restrictions, all you need is the cash.

You’re basically getting a new Ford GT, considering this one only has 927 miles on it. Both the exterior and interior look absolutely pristine. Plus, this car wears custom Martini livery. Can it get any better than that? Nope, just to be clear that’s the pinnacle of coolness.

The most wondrous part of this car is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing 647-horsepower and 550 lb.-ft. of torque. A Getrag 7-speed dual-clutch transmission provides lightning-fast gear changes, fully exploiting the powerful engine. Under the skin is a carbon-fiber monocoque, bolted to aluminum front and rear subframes, like what you find on some racecars. Advanced aero and a mid-engine layout make this a true track car.

There are many reasons why the modern Ford GT is one of the hottest collectibles in the market today. Frozen White shows off those amazing curves which, if you’ve seen one in person, no camera can do complete justice. Lightning Blue Overtop Stripes and Vossen Monoblock wheels add to the dramatic flair.

In a wise move, the previous owner had PPF applied to the entire car. They also had the Martini graphics applied over the PPF so you can remove that without problems, if you so choose.

This is a Launch Edition model and it comes with a drop-dead gorgeous interior. Many factory options have been added, ratcheting up the desirability of this Ford supercar, including the Ext Carbon Fiber Package, 6-point harnesses, blue brake calipers, Equipment Group 200A, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a blue Ford GT outdoor cover.