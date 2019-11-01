Some Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 60% Share Price Drop

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 60% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 51% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 40% in the last 90 days.

Legend Power Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Legend Power Systems saw its revenue fall by 51%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 60%. Buying shares in companies that lose money, shrink revenue, and see share price declines is unpopular with investors, but popular with speculators (apparently). So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

TSXV:LPS Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Legend Power Systems shareholders are down 60% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 15% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Legend Power Systems by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

