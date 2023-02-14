'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' has a release date—here's how to preorder

'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' will arrive in May.

Breath of the Wild fans, rejoice: The Blood Moon rises once again. The next game in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is nearly here.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players will return to Hyrule and follow up on Link's story in the wake of Breath of the Wild. The second trailer for the highly anticipated game premiered during a Nintendo Direct last week, and debuted new enemies, new vehicles—including flying ones—sky-bound terrain and Link and Zelda tumbling through the air. The game will release for the Nintendo Switch console on May 12, 2023.

Preorder Tears of the Kingdom

The game is one of Nintendo's highest-priced releases yet. It'll run you $69.99, and the collector's edition will cost $129.99. Preorders for the game dropped last Friday, with the collector's edition selling out fast at most retailers. We've laid out all the ways you can get your hands on a preorder ahead of the game's release.

How can you preorder Tears of the Kingdom?

You can preorder a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Nintendo. The preorder copies from Amazon and Walmart cost just slightly less than other versions at $69 flat. If you preorder a physical copy, your purchase should be scheduled to arrive on the release date, depending on the retailer that you select.

Preorders of the collector's edition of the game have actually sold out in most places—but inventory may restock as launch day approaches. Many retailers have begun discounting Breath of the Wild in anticipation of the sequel release. You can get the 2017 game for $39.99 at Amazon and Walmart (saving you $20).

Preorder Tears of the Kingdom at Amazon

