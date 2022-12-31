Legendary broadcaster, host of '20/20' and 'The View,' Barbara Walters dies
Barbara Walters broke barriers and inspired a generation, as the first female co-host of a morning and evening newscast.
Longtime TV news anchor and host Barbara Walters, known for her work on NBC’s Today and ABC’s 20/20 and The View, has died at the age of 93. ABC News tweeted the news Friday evening, posting: “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, […]
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist. During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.
Taylor HillNews icon Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93.The news station that Walters called home for many years announced her death late Friday, paying tribute to the “dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” her publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement.Tributes immediately began
Barbara Walters, the pioneering television anchor and journalist, has died at the age of 93. Walters “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her representative said in a statement released on Friday, December 30th. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for […] Barbara Walters, TV’s Most Fascinating Anchor, Dead at 93 Alex Young
The House Ways and Means Committee released years of former President Donald Trump’s tax records Friday, following a prolonged battle and just days before Democrats lose control of the House to the new Republican majority.
