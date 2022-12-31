Legendary broadcaster, host of '20/20' and 'The View,' Barbara Walters dies

Associated Press

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist. During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.