Legendary China Bets Unwind as Buffett, SoftBank, Naspers Sell

Zheping Huang and Charlotte Yang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For early backers, they’ve been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

But now big-name investors who’ve made billions from these stocks are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China’s biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government’s grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.

In the latest development, Tencent shares worth $7.6 billion appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, typically a precursor to selling stock. Naspers Ltd. -- which invests via its Dutch unit Prosus NV -- is the most likely seller because it’s one of the few investors that can handle such a sizable transaction and it’s said it will sell Tencent to fund buybacks.

That comes a month after Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. said it unloaded an enormous slug of Alibaba, the e-commerce pioneer that had long been China’s most valuable company. SoftBank, under pressure from botched startup bets, raised more than $17 billion through the sale of forward contracts on the stock. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is trimming its stake in electric-vehicle maker BYD.

The moves, taken together, represent a striking retreat from China’s private sector by investors that had been fervent champions for decades. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son famously invested about $20 million in Jack Ma’s Alibaba in 2000 and held through the dot-com bust and the Chinese company’s IPO in 2014. Naspers invested in Tencent in 2001, while Berkshire bought shares in BYD in 2008.

“There’s a big question mark over the growth model of Chinese tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba,” said Ke Yan, analyst with Singapore-based DZT Research. “The government crackdown brought significant uncertainty.”

Son’s wager was long considered one of the best venture capital investments of all time, with his stake zooming in value to more than $200 billion. But Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Group were primary targets for the Communist Party’s crackdown, and its shares have plunged more than 70% from their peak in 2020. Son has said he will slash new investments in China because of regulatory uncertainty.

Naspers’ backing of Tencent was similarly considered a legendary startup investment. In June however, Prosus, the Naspers affiliate, unveiled an “unlimited” program to sell Tencent shares to finance buybacks of its own stock. Berkshire jettisoned total shares of 3.05 million, or 1.4% of its known 225-million-share holding in BYD.

“There is a great deal of de-risking from China ahead of the party congress,” Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant Global Advisors, said referring to the Communist Party gathering that will likely give Xi a precedented-breaking third term as president. “While some are betting on China returning to an aggressive pro-growth mode, many are also betting on a structural shift toward central planning and a SOE-led economic policy focused on employment and common prosperity.”

Alibaba and Tencent have both seen their businesses deteriorate markedly in the past two years. The two companies reported their first revenue declines ever in the most recent quarter. They’ve also been compelled to put money into government causes and cut back on investments in China’s startups.

Tencent, now China’s most valuable firm, is spending more judiciously after profits fell more than 50% in the most recent quarter. Beijing authorities have been slow to approve new game titles during the crackdown, cutting off a key opportunity for growth. It has been selling off assets, including some of its investments in Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. and Singapore’s Sea Ltd., while upping its stakes in global gaming companies like Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

Alibaba’s net income fell 50% in the latest quarter as revenue in its core China commerce division contracted for the first time. The company let go of 9,241 employees in the three months through June, according to the company’s latest filing, after cutting 4,375 in the first quarter of the year.

Layoffs by tech leaders like Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi Corp. have exacerbated a jobs crisis in China, pushing youth unemployment to about 20%.

In recent quarters, SoftBank’s Son has been vocal in his rising concerns about the China market. After watching the value of Alibaba plunge, he pulled back on new investments in addition to selling shares in the e-commerce giant.

“We have reduced the China dependency in our portfolio, therefore we believe we don’t have to worry too much about the situation in China,” he said during an earnings call in May.

Alibaba and Tencent were long among the most active financiers for China’s startups, helping to propel innovation throughout the economy. However, both companies have had to pull back because of Beijing’s concerns they wielded too much control over their portfolio companies. That swelled their cash holdings, with Tencent holding more than $40 billion on its balance sheet while Alibaba has more than $100 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs steepens U.S. rates outlook

    Goldman Sachs expects a steeper path for U.S. rate rises and a 75 basis point hike this month, as Federal Reserve officials have been sounding hawkish recently, the investment bank's analysts said in a note. The analysts also raised their November forecast from 25 bps to 50 bps and see the Fed Funds rate window at 3.75-4% by year's end. "Fed officials have sounded hawkish recently and have seemed to imply that progress toward taming inflation has not been as uniform or as rapid as they would like," said the analysts, led by economist Jan Hatzius, in the note published late on Wednesday.

  • Oil Claws Back Ground After 6% Dive on Demand, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after slumping to an eight-month low, with investors assessing global demand as China pushes on with its Covid Zero policy and central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Tr

  • Toyota, Honda and Nissan decarbonisation efforts lagging, Greenpeace study says

    Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor CO ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' efforts to tackle climate change, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume - it got the same rating last year - and pointed out that zero-emission vehicles made up less than 1% of the company's sales, and noted slow progress in supply chain decarbonisation. Toyota in December upgraded its annual sales target of fully electric vehicles to 3.5 million units from 2 million units by 2030, but that is insufficient, said Daniel Read, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Japan.

  • Fed’s Brainard says ‘we are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down’

    The Federal Reserve is 'in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,' said Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard on Wednesday.

  • Bank of Canada unveils 75-basis point hike and says rates will need to go higher still

    The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 75-basis points to a 14-year high on Wednesday, as expected, and said the policy rate would need to go higher still given the fight against raging inflation. "Given the outlook for inflation, the Governing Council still judges the policy interest rate will need to rise further," the bank said after an unprecedented fourth consecutive outsize rate increase. The central bank said while headline inflation fell to 7.6% in July from 8.1%, that was due to gasoline prices, with the core measures continuing to move higher.

  • Novo Nordisk makes long-term commitment for Johnston County expansion

    A pharmaceutical manufacturer plans to extend its decades-long growth streak in Johnston County for several more years.

  • California power prices soar to highest since 2020 in heat wave

    U.S. power prices in California and other western states for Tuesday soared to their highest since California's electric grid operator imposed rotating outages in August 2020 as a brutal heat wave lingers over the drought-stricken region. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive day as the heat puts even greater strain on the electrical grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages being introduced for the first time in two years. “We need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the ISO, said in a release.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

    Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight inflation "for as long as it takes" but also noted "risks associated with overtightening."

  • BofA Is Recommending These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 15 stocks that BofA is recommending. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click BofA Is Recommending These 5 Stocks. The Bank of America Corporation, or BofA, is an American multinational investment bank and financial services firm. BofA monitors a portfolio of select stocks that returned -2.9% […]

  • A Cheap Opportunity in the LNG Market

    This stock looks cheap compared to the value of its assets