Legendary CT seafood restaurant appeals plan for brewery to locate at popular shoreline site

A legendary seafood restaurant that has anchored a Connecticut community’s shoreline for 99 years, has not given up the fight against a taproom and brewery next door.

Jimmies of Savin Rock recently filed an appeal of the city Planning and Zoning Commission and Rock Street Brewery, whose New England Brewing Co., located in Woodbridge, plans to open the taproom in the old Savin Rock Conference Center at 6 Rock St., now owned by the city, according to a statement from West Haven City Hall.

The suit asks the court to overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission decision, citing its claim that the project does not comply with city regulations.

Jimmies also appealed a decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals, which granted a variance for the brewery to cover a larger portion of its property than normally permitted. The Land Trust of West Haven also filed an appeal of the ZBA’s decision.

“It is very disappointing that after the groundwork, accommodations and public feedback, Jimmies decided to move forward with an appeal of the most recent zoning decision,” Mayor Dorinda Borer said in a statement.

“It was particularly surprising as they had recently issued a public statement indicating their willingness to work with the city,” she said.

New England Brewing plans a 4,771-square-foot patio and 171 parking spaces, according to the PZC’s Nov. 28 minutes. The proposal was approved unanimously.

Borer, who was elected in November, said in the statement that after Jimmies appealed she met with owners James and Paul Gagliardi to see if there could be a way to go forward cooperatively. According to Borer, The appeal claims that a scaled back plan for the brewery project will encroach on an existing easement.

“Unfortunately, their appeal remains in effect, and the city will put its best foot forward in defending the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision that allowed the latest brewery plan to go forward,” she said in the statement. “We continue to be committed to bringing NEBCO to West Haven.”

Savin Rock, in addition to being on the water, is a location that draws beachgoers and crowds that enjoy Bocce and the walkway along the picturesque shoreline.

According to previous stories by The Courant, among “Savin Rock’s treasures are Jimmie’s.”

“In 1925, Jimmie Gagliardi and his family opened a hot dog stand along the side of the road, hoping to entice amusement park-goers to try their invention — the split hot dog. Legend has it that the family also invented the area’s first lobster roll in 1940. Jimmie’s endures in a more modern and upscale incarnation,” the story said.

The Gagliardis could not be reached for comment and their lawyer, Kevin Curseader of Milford, did not return a call seeking comment.

